Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG among 7 European greats fighting to sign striker dubbed the 'new Haaland' - Reports

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are amongst several clubs reportedly pursuing RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United too are in the race for the 19-year-old, labeled as the 'new Erling Haaland'. He still has four years left on his contract with the Austrian side.

Sesko is valued at €65 million by Salzburg, which is more than the amount they sold Haaland, Patson Daka, and Karim Adeyemi for. It isn't hard to see why Sesko is being likened to the Norwegian striker.

Haaland played for Salzburg before moving to Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. Like Sesko, Haaland was a full international for his country before he turned 19.

Both of them are also relatively quick for a player of their height. It remains to be seen if Sesko will follow Haaland's career path and find his way to a club in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old left Dortmund earlier this summer after his €60 million release clause was triggered by Manchester City.

The Slovenian striker does not have a shortage of suitors, and for good reason. He scored 11 times and provided seven assists in 37 games across all competitions last season.

23 of those 37 appearances came from the bench. He is off the mark in the current campaign as well, scoring and assisting a goal each in Salzburg's opening day win against Austria Vienna on July 22.

Real Madrid and Barcelona face competition from Chelsea in Endrick Felipe transfer race

Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing Palmeiras starlet Endrick Felipe. However, Chelsea have reportedly drawn first blood after making an offer for the Brazilian, as per Diario AS (h/t Football-Espana).

SE Palmeiras @Palmeiras

Aniversário de 16 anos 🥳

1º contrato profissional



É DATA QUERIDA QUE FALA! Parabéns,



#AvantiPalestra Campeão do Sub-11 ao Sub-20Aniversário de 16 anos 🥳1º contrato profissionalÉ DATA QUERIDA QUE FALA! Parabéns, @endrickii ! VAMOS POR MAIS! Campeão do Sub-11 ao Sub-20 Aniversário de 16 anos 🥳✅1º contrato profissional 🎁✅É DATA QUERIDA QUE FALA! Parabéns, @endrickii! VAMOS POR MAIS! 💪#AvantiPalestra https://t.co/lLZ2F7gSx5

Both La Liga teams could put forth a proposal of their own, but it remains to be seen if Endrick leaves Brazil at the age of just 16. Their need for a young striker is evident.

Real Madrid continue to trust Karim Benzema in the centre-forward role but the France international is not getting any younger. The 34-year-old scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 games for Carlo Ancelotti's side last season.

It is worth mentioning that Los Blancos failed in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, who signed a new contract at PSG instead of a move to Madrid. Similarly, it would be wise on Xavi Hernandez's part to start planning for the future.

Barcelona signed Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this year. However, with both players in the latter phase of their careers, it won't be long before Barca will need to look for long-term replacements.

Both have seemed to narrow down their shortlists to Endrick and Sesko. Whether they manage to sign either of them this summer is anyone's guess at this point.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far