“Because of his way of playing” - Jeremy Doku snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while naming winger he would like to watch play again

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku recently picked between Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Eden Hazard. The Belgian named his compatriot as the player he would like to watch play again.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely considered the two greatest footballers of all time. The GOAT debate about who's better has been going on for around two decades now, with fans, pundits, and players all sharing their opinions. In a recent Sky Sports interview, Jeremy Doku was asked to rank the legendary duo and Eden Hazard.

He picked Messi in the first spot and said about the second place (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Second is difficult for me because obviously, in terms of statistics and everything, Ronaldo comes second. As a player that I like to watch, it’s Eden because of his way of playing.

“But for the career that he has had and the longevity, I have to put Ronaldo second. I’ll put Eden third but who would I like to watch play again? I’ll say Eden.”

When asked if he models his game around Hazard, Doku said:

“No, I’ve not modelled my game on him but I like to watch him. Obviously I like to watch him. He’s Belgian as well, and we play the same position, but we have different types of qualities. He’s a dribbler and I’m a dribbler so I like to watch him a lot.”

Doku shared the pitch three times with Hazard for Belgium before the latter's retirement in 2023.

Who did Eden Hazard pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Eden Hazard also shared his thoughts on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo last year. He said that he preferred the Argentine over the Portuguese and also named Zinedine Zidane as the greatest.

He said on former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel's podcast Obi One:

"For me he [Messi] is the one. Messi is the one if you talk about football. But then people they have different opinions on that, Ronaldo is the GOAT to score goals and to bring trophies to the team. This guy wow, look at him now he is 39 and will score goals until he is 50, believe me. Me, I am more my style of play is Messi, but for me the greatest is Zidane."

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have now left European football, they continue to perform for Inter Miami and Al-Nassr, respectively. However, both of their respective contracts end this year.

