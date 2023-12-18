"Because of you, we only played a half-hour game" - Virgil van Dijk reportedly accused Manchester United star of time wasting after 0-0 draw

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk reportedly accused Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana of time wasting after their clash on Sunday, December 17.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in the North West Derby at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. The Merseysiders made 34 attempts on goal, with eight being on target but were unable to beat Onana. The Red Devils, meanwhile, made six attempts on goal, with just one being on target.

As per talkSport journalist Alex Cook, Van Dijk approached Onana in the tunnel after the frustrating draw and said to him (via Goal):

"Because of you, we only played a half-hour game."

The Cameroonian goalkeeper responded with a smile.

Onana had a decent game against Liverpool irrespective of some moments of uncertainty with the ball. He completed 27/43 passes but made eight saves, keeping his eighth clean sheet for Manchester United in 25 games across competitions.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, also put in a good shift in the derby, making three tackles, two interceptions, and two clearances and winning 6/8 duels.

With the draw, Liverpool dropped down to second place in the Premier League, a point behind Arsenal. The two sides are set to face off at Anfield on Saturday, December 23.

Meanwhile, Manchester United also dropped a place to seventh and are 11 points behind the Gunners.

Jurgen Klopp provides Ryan Gravenberch injury update after Liverpool vs Manchester United

Ryan Gravenberch had to be replaced in the 61st minute against Manchester United on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the injury got worse during a sprint he had to make in the game. They will need to make scans to understand the severity of the injury.

Klopp said in his post-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com):

“We will see. They told me directly after the game it got worse during the game, so that means it was not ‘bam’. He felt a little bit and didn’t show immediately.

“We hoped it would go by, [but] it didn’t. There was this really intense sprint with the ball which ended on the 18-yard line with a collision."

He added:

“I hope it is not that serious but we have in the next 10 days three more games, so I don’t know if he will be part of them or one of them. We will see, we have to make a scan.”

The Reds signed Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in the summer and he has contributed two goals and two assists in 19 games across competitions for them.