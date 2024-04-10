“Beckenbauer x Baresi hybrid”, “Had Mbappe in his pocket” - Fans hail Barcelona defender as generational talent after PSG masterclass

Fans were full of praise for Barcelona center-back Pau Cubarsi, as he impressed in their 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 10.

Thanks to goals from Andreas Christensen and Raphinha, who scored twice, Barca currently have an edge going into the second leg. Ousmane Dembele scored against his former club and Vitinha's goal helped the Parisians stay in the game, but it was the Blaugrana's night to rejoice.

While Xavi's attacking force were in full form to secure the win away from home, the star of the show at the back was 17-year-old Cubarsi, who faced off against Kylian Mbappe. It was uncertain before the game how the La Masia graduate would match up against Mbappe, one of the world's most gifted strikers.

However, Xavi's faith in Cubarsi paid off as the youngster kept Mbappe quiet at times and showed his defensive prowess throughout the match. This came after the teenager only recently (March 12) made his Champions League debut against Napoli in the previous round.

He has now made history by becoming the youngest defender (17 years and 79 days) to start a quarterfinal Champions League match. Supporters took to social media after the game to praise Cubarsi and commend his worthy performance.

One fan hailed him, saying:

"Cubarsi had Mbappe in his pocket!"

Another fan had words of praise:

"Cubarsi is a Beckenbauer x Baresi hybrid La Masia you’ve done it again."

A third fan added:

"Cubrasi is actually f***ing generational mbappe and dembele can’t get sh*t off against him."

Here are a few more reactions:

"Let the world know that 17 year Pau Cubarsi has completely stopped Mbappe tonight," wrote another fan.

"Pau Cubrasi btw. What a player," a user said.

"Stopping Mbappe for 90 minutes is not everyone's cup of tea. Unless your name is Pau Cubarsi, he is here to mark an Era," a user commented.

"Mbappe will dream about Cubarsi tonight," a fan chimed in.

"Cubarsí, Cubarsí, Cubarsí. Yet again imperious at the back, 17 years of age playing like a world class centre back. Not a promising player, he'll be part of Barcelona's backline for the next 15 years," a user wrote.

"Cubarsi’s line breaking passes might be might favourite thing in football right now," another one said.

"Pau Cubarsi composure and performance looks like he has been playing in this team for years. He walked straight into the starting 11. Incredible player," a user commented.

Xavi proud as Barcelona edge past PSG with 3-2 win

In an entertaining first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at the Parc des Princes, Barcelona beat PSG 3-2. The Blaugrana showed incredible strength to win the match, even though they were trailing 2-1 after 51 minutes.

Xavi Hernandez was really proud of his team's accomplishment on the night. He said to the press after the hard-fought win against PSG (via YardBarker):

“We defended well against a difficult team to play against. We prepared well, and I’m proud of the collective work of the team. We are halfway there (to reaching the semi-finals). We must be proud of the game we have played. PSG is a great team. It’s time to say that Barcelona is alive. The victory generates excitement among our fans.”

Barcelona have to win or draw the second leg (on April 16) in Catalonia in order to keep up their overall lead and advance in the tournament. They will be hoping they can set aside complacency in order to finish off the Parisians.

