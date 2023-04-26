"Become an object of hate" - Former French star questions Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr, claims he's about to ruin his legendary status

Former France international Christophe Jallet has questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to move to Al-Nassr, claiming that it could taint his legacy.

The Portugal icon joined Manchester United on a two-year deal in the summer of 2021 but wanted to force an exit in his second season back at Old Trafford. He parted ways with them by mutual consent in November.

It is widely believed that Ronaldo wanted to join a club playing in the UEFA Champions League and was frustrated with his lack of playing time under Erik ten Hag. He ultimately penned a two-and-a-half-year deal as a player with Al-Nassr in January.

Since then, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hasn't been able to help his team with regards to winning silverware. He has captained Faris Najd to semifinal exits in the Saudi Super Cup and King's Cup while they trail league-leaders Al-Ittihad by three points, having played one more game.

The former Real Madrid forward has often cut a frustrated figure during games in Saudi Arabia, especially when his team aren't winning. Jallet believes 'CR7' was better off returning to Sporting CP after his decision to leave Manchester United.

The 39-year-old, who played for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for five seasons until July 2014, told Canal Football Club, via GOAL:

"He has become an object of hate. These are actions that you don't like to see. He is a legend of the sport and now he's about to ruin it all. I would have preferred to see him again at his training club [Sporting]. I don't understand why he chose this step."

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 14 games across competitions for his new club. Sporting CP are believed to be interested in bringing him back to Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted reacting angrily at Al-Nassr bench in King's Cup loss

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest disappointment in Al-Nassr colors came on April 24 when his team lost to 10-man Al-Wehda in the King's Cup semifinals.

The former Manchester United forward played the entire 90 minutes but did not make a tangible impact as his team lost 1-0. His frustration was there for all to see after the end of the first half.

With his team trailing 1-0, Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted reacting angrily to his own team's bench while walking to the dressing room, as per Indian Express. His reaction after the full-time whistle was rather muted as he stormed off the pitch without much interaction with anyone.

The 38-year-old's next assignment will be a home league game against Al-Raed on April 28, where he will look to end a three-game run without a goal.

