"Becomes the villain once again" - Pundit blasts Chelsea star after draw to Burnley

ESPN pundit Steve Nicol claimed Raheem Sterling became the villain once again after Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw against 10-man Burnley on Saturday, March 30.

The Blues got the upper hand in the 40th minute when Lorenz Assignon was sent off for a foul on Mykhailo Mudryk, conceding a penalty in the process. Cole Palmer brilliantly chipped the ball to give the home side the lead.

John Cullen levelled the score in the 47th minute before Palmer restored Chelsea's lead in the 78th minute. But some poor defending from the Blues led to Dara O'Shea heading home from a corner three minutes later.

However, this wouldn't have mattered had Sterling converted a massive chance in the 85th minute. Palmer delivered an excellent cross into the path of the 29-year-old who sent his header well wide of the far post, despite barely being seven yards away from the goal.

Nicol said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“They bring Sterling on and he’s got the most incredible chance, probably seven, eight yards out, a free header, goalie to beat and puts it about 20 yards wide."

He added:

“He could have been the hero, becomes the villain once again. Every time you go to Stamford Bridge, you don’t know what you’re going to see. It’s just incredible.”

Sterling has struggled for goals this season, netting just eight goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Who was Chelsea's Player of the Match in their 2-2 draw against Burnley?

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw against Burnley, despite having a man advantage for more than 45 minutes. As per FotMob, Cole Palmer was their best player, receiving a rating of 9.3 - the highest of anyone on the pitch.

The 21-year-old scored two goals and created five big chances. In addition, he landed nine shots with four being on target, completed all three of his dribbles, and completed four out of his five long balls.

Palmer has been sensational for the Blues since joining from Manchester City last summer. He has scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit.

Moreover, he has reached 20 Premier League goal involvements in his debut campaign for Chelsea (12 goals and eight assists). He is just one of five players to achieve this feat, joining the likes of Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, Cesc Fabregas, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.