"Been so good" - Michael Owen lauds Liverpool target who has taken a 'big step forward' this season 

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has lavished praise on West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen for his performance against Manchester City at the London Stadium on Sunday. The 25-year-old has been in incredible form for the Hammers this season. That has caught the attention of Liverpool, who are considering a move for him this summer, as per 90 min.

Bowen produced an incredible performance against Pep Guardiola's men at the London Stadium. He opened the scoring in the 24th minute, before doubling his side's advantage in the 45th. Jack Grealish halved West Ham's lead before an own goal from Vladimir Coufal helped City claim a share of the spoils.

Jarrod Bowen's brace against City took his tally to 12 goals and ten assists in 35 Premier League appearances for the Hammers this season. The former Hull City star also helped David Moyes' side reach the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

Owen believes the West Ham forward has taken a 'big step forward' in terms of his performance and output. He told Premier League Productions (as per West Ham Zone):

"Jarrod Bowen has been so good this season; he's really taken a big step forward. Now he's being talked about in terms of his national side, and we've seen the reason why today."

Bowen's consistent performances for West Ham could put him in contention for a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. The 25-year-old could be open to the prospect of joining one of the Premier League's top clubs this summer to bolster his development.

Jarrod Bowen might not join Liverpool

West Ham United vs Manchester City - Premier League

Liverpool are interested in Jarrod Bowen, but the West Ham star might not join Jurgen Klopp's side due to the immense competition for places there. The Reds possess five top-quality forwards - Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino - fighting for three slots in the starting lineup.

Salah and Mane has been the club's standout players over the years, while Diaz has enjoyed an incredible start to life at Merseyside. Jota has often been used as a substitute in recent weeks, despite scoring 21 goals this season. Firmino, meanwhile, has become a bit-part player since Diaz's arrival.

Bowen could be better served by joining a top club where he could become a regular starter.

