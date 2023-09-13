"Been through a lot", "Fell off real bad" - Fans react as Paul Pogba reportedly admits to unknowingly taking food supplements with testosterone

Football fans online have shown some sympathy towards Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba following his positive drug test. The random test took place on August 20 after Juventus' 3-0 victory over Udinese where the midfeidler was an unused substitute.

According to reports earlier this week, Pogba was provisionally suspended after heavy amount of testosterone was found in his system. According to the BBC, the former Manchester United midfielder could be suspended for two to four years if found guilty.

Based on fresh reports, Paul Pogba claimed that he had taken some food supplements and had no knowledge that they contained testosterone.

Football fans on Twitter (X) had plenty of reactions after seeing his latest update regarding Pogba's drug test saga. Some were sympathetic towards the France midfielder while others claimed that his footballing career is now over and should just retire from the game.

Following the news about the drug test, Juventus put out a statement on their website stating the following:

"Juventus Football Club announces that today, September 11, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on August 20, 2023. The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps."

According to the Mirror, there is a real possibility that Juventus could terminate Paul Pogba's record if his suspension is upheld following the drug test. He currently has a contract with the Old Lady until the summer of 2026.

Things have gone south for Paul Pogba ever since he re-joined Juventus last summer

Paul Pogba decided to re-sign for his former side Juventus at the end of his Manchester United contract in the summer of 2022. Things have, however, not gone according to plan for the former World Cup-winning midfielder ever since he returned to Turin.

Frequent injuries have been the bane of Pogba's existance whilst in Italy. Last season the France international 10 appearances for Juventus across all competitions. A combination of meniscal, knee, groin and hamstring injuries saw Pogba miss a majority of the campaign last time around.

Paul Pogba has made two appearances off the bench this season in Serie A. He has played a total of 52 minutes in the league this season, against Bologna and Empoli.

The midfielder has also not represented in the France national team since March 2022 back when he was still a Manchester United player.