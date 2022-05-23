"Been through a lot over the last few months" - Mason Mount says he's 'proud' of 25-year-old Chelsea star after Watford win

Chelsea superstar Mason Mount was effusive in his praise for his Blues teammate Ben Chilwell, who replaced him for a late cameo against Watford. The moment marked Chilwell's first appearance since November, when he sustained a long-term injury. Mount was understandably ecstatic about his teammate's return following the club's 2-1 win against Watford on the final match day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Despite their ongoing ownership frenzy and all the accompanying distractions, Chelsea managed to complete the season in third place and comfortably claim a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. The Blues hosted Watford in their last match of the season and subsequently emerged victorious with a 2-1 win.

Kai Havertz was quick to give the hosts the lead when he found the back of the net in the 11th minute. The score remained unchanged for the majority of the match thereafter, but late drama at the very end saw Dan Gosling equalize for Watford in the 87th minute before Ross Barkley put Chelsea back on top just four minutes later.

To Chelsea fans' joy, Ben Chilwell finally returned to the pitch after months on the sidelines due to an injury sustained before the turn of the year. Mason Mount, the club's Player of the Season award winner, was elated to make way for his teammate and close friend Chilwell late in the match. In a post-match interview, Mount was asked what it meant to be replaced by his returning friend and the 23-year-old said:

“He’s (Chilwell) been through a lot over the last few months.

“To see him come on for myself for the last couple of minutes, I’m so proud of him. The journey that he’s been on, he’s been so focused every single day, coming in working hard at what he needed to do with a smile on his face.

“Even though he wasn’t with us all the time it felt like he was with us. He brings the atmosphere up and that’s the type of character he is off the pitch. Absolutely brilliant to see him come on at the end there.”

Antonio Rudiger bids farewell to Chelsea and Stamford Bridge

Antonio Rudiger is set to join Real Madrid this summer

Nearly a month ago, news broke that Antonio Rudiger and Real Madrid had reached an agreement for the defender to join Los Blancos this summer as a free agent.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #RealMadrid



It’s gonna be a long-term deal. Final details to be discussed soon, before signing the contract. Real Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Antonio Rüdiger. Contract not signed yet - but Real Madrid are now closing on Rüdiger deal on a free: here we go soon!It’s gonna be a long-term deal. Final details to be discussed soon, before signing the contract. Real Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Antonio Rüdiger. Contract not signed yet - but Real Madrid are now closing on Rüdiger deal on a free: here we go soon! ⚪️🤝 #RealMadridIt’s gonna be a long-term deal. Final details to be discussed soon, before signing the contract. https://t.co/Jn0uvP0UQa

Rudiger made his 202nd and final appearance for Chelsea in their 2-1 win against Watford last night to end the Premier League season in third place. The 29-year-old - who has helped the club to five major titles (including the UEFA Champions League) in his five seasons at the club - bid farewell to the fans at Stamford Bridge after their last Premier League match of the season.

He also posted a montage on social media with the following caption:

"This club will always remain special to me. Thank you, Chelsea."

