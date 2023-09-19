"Been scapegoated a little bit" - Harry Kane launches staunch defense of Manchester United superstar ahead of UCL clash

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has jumped to the defense of Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire amid the constant scrutiny that continues to follow the defender.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward opined that his English colleague has been made a scapegoat in recent times but insists the national team is right behind him.

It is common knowledge that Harry Maguire has had to endure a lot of humiliation representing both club and country in recent months. This includes intense criticism from the media as well as threats to his safety, family and even his position in the club and the national team.

The defender was brutally trolled and insulted by English fans after he scored an own goal during the 3-1 victory over Scotland on September 12. The player's mother also released a public statement about the unfair treatment of her son.

Now, England captain Harry Kane has also decided to throw his weight behind the Manchester United centre-back. The forward hailed Maguire as one of the best in the country's history as he slammed the poor treatment of the defender in recent months.

Harry Kane said in quotes conveyed by Daily Mail:

"I think H [Maguire] has come under some really unnecessary scrutiny, probably been scapegoated a little bit in terms of the way the team has gone over recent time. He’s a really good friend of mine."

"From an England point of view, being one of our best defenders over the history of our country in an England shirt… it’s part of football but knowing him all he’ll want to do is try and improve. We’re fully behind him as a national team."

Harry Kane and Harry Maguire set to clash as Manchester United prepare to Bayern Munich in Champions League

The Champions League is back

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign will kick off this week and both Manchester United and Bayern Munich will be in action. The two sides are scheduled to face each other at the Allianz Arena tomorrow (September 23).

That means Harry Kane and Harry Maguire will get the chance to lock horns once again. More interestingly, this would be the first time the two players face each other outside of English football.

While the striker is almost certain to lead his team's attack, the defender's participation isn't as clear. Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is likely to put the center-back on the bench considering his form and the gravity of the game. However, the Dutch boss could give Maguire some minutes later in the game.