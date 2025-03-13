“Behave yourself” - James Maddison sends message to Real Madrid star after penalty shootout win over Atletico

James Maddison has sent a hilarious message to Jude Bellingham following Real Madrid's 4-2 win via penalties over Atletico Madrid. The two local rivals locked horns at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, March 12, in the Champions League round of 16 second leg.

Ad

Los Blancos had a 2-1 lead in the tie from the first leg, however, it was nullified almost immediately. Conor Gallagher scored in the first minute to get Los Rojiblancos back into the tie.

Thibaut Courtois was called into action multiple times as the home side threatened to score. Meanwhile, Real Madrid won a penalty after the break when Kylian Mbappe was brought down in the box.

Vinicius Junior, unfortunately, missed the spot kick. When 120 minutes of football failed to deduce a winner, the game went to penalties.

Ad

Trending

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Antonio Rudiger all scored from the spot, while Lucas Vazquez missed his kick. Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez's kick was controversially ruled out by VAR, apparently because the Argentinean touched the ball twice.

Following the win, Jude Bellingham shared a photo of him scoring from the spot, prompting a comment from England teammate James Maddison.

"Daisy cutter in to the bottom bin. Behave yourself," wrote Maddison.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For context, the 'Daisy cutter' is a shot that skids through the ground on its way to the back of the net. Real Madrid will face Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the Champions League next month.

What did Carlo Ancelotti say following Real Madrid's progress to the Champions League quarterfinals?

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti wasn't pleased with Real Madrid's performance against Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos registered 10 shots on the night, with only three on target.

Ad

Speaking after the win, the Italian manager insisted that his team made it difficult for themselves by failing to retain possession.

“We made it more difficult by losing unnecessary balls that constantly found us out of position... If they scored 2-0, then the game could have got out of control... We played better as the game progressed, had our chances, but we need to improve in our focus and concentration,” said Ancelotti.

Ad

He continued:

“We always have to look for improvement. The tie was evenly matched, and a mistake could have been costly. We wanted to finish the game before penalties, sure, but here we are, still fighting and in contention, as is customary at this club.”

Real Madrid next face Villarreal on Saturday, March 15, in LaLiga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback