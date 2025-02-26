"Behaved as a leader and is doing top" - Enzo Maresca praises Chelsea star after their win over Southampton

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca showered praise on star midfielder Enzo Fernandez after his display in the Blues' Premier League win over Southampton on Tuesday. The Argentina international was one of the top performers for his side as they claimed a 4-0 win to end a three-game losing run.

Ad

Enzo Fernandez was visibly disturbed at the final whistle of his side's 2-1 league defeat to Aston Villa on February 22 as he looked to be close to tears. The 24-year-old followed up the performance with a quality showing at Stamford Bridge against the Saints, sporting the captain's armband.

Maresca was impressed with how well the former Benfica man performed in the game, and was quick to praise him during his post-match press duties. The Italian tactician pointed out that Fernandez has taken a step forward in his development as a player and as a leader in his Chelsea side.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He behaved as a leader and he is doing top, fantastic. For sure Enzo has taken a step forward in that sense. He is showing how good a leader he is, how good he is on the ball, how good he is off the ball and we are delighted with him," Maresca said (via Blue Footy on X).

Ad

Enzo Fernandez put up impressive numbers during the game at Stamford Bridge, finishing with an 88% passing accuracy. He also won all five of his duels and became the first player in the last decade to create seven chances and three big chances in a single Premier League game.

The Argentina international lasted 89 minutes before he was withdrawn to applause from the Chelsea faithful. Maresca sent on 17-year-old striker Shumaira Mheuka for his league debut in his place to close out the game.

Ad

Maresca rolls out the youngsters in Chelsea win over Southampton

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca turned to the kids in the closing stages of his side's thumping 4-0 win over Southampton which was their first win in four games. The Blues had four teenagers on the pitch by the final whistle, an indicator of how comfortable they were.

Maresca handed a debut to 19-year-old January signing Mathis Amougou from the 83rd minute, sending him on in place of Moises Caicedo. Academy gem Shumaira Mheuka also made his second senior appearance and his league debut as an 89th minute substitute. He recorded a shot on target with his first touch.

Tyrique George was sent on with 22 minutes left to play, and he assisted Marc Cucurella's goal ten minutes later. The 19-year-old became the youngest player to assist a league goal for Chelsea since 2019. Josh Acheampong, 18, also made his way off the bench in the 83rd minute.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback