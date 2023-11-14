“Behaves like a hyperactive octopus” - Piers Morgan hits out at Manchester City superstar 

Diehard Arsenal fan and renowned journalist Piers Morgan hit out at Erling Haaland for his role in winning Manchester City a penalty against Chelsea.

The two teams played out a 4-4 draw in their Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (12 November). The scoring started in the 25th minute when Erling Haaland won and scored a penalty for the visitors.

Marc Cucurella pulled the Norwegian hitman back when the two were vying for an aerial ball played into the box. The on-field referee pointed to the spot, and VAR did not overturn the decision once the check was completed.

Morgan, however, didn't seem to agree with the decision. Likening the lanky striker's arm movement while being pulled by Cucurella to that of an octopus, the journalist tweeted on X:

"Another day, another VAR fiasco. Haaland behaves like a hyperactive octopus but gets a penalty. Absurd."

VAR has been in the spotlight ever since its introduction into mainstream football, and it hasn't been any different this season. Much of the debate surrounding it is based on the scope of VAR — how much, when, and how many times it can or should intervene.

Following Haaland's goal, Chelsea scored twice to take the lead but Manuel Akanji leveled matters just before the half-time whistle. The former Borussia Dortmund striker scored his second of the game two minutes into the second half to make it 3-2 before Nicolas Jackson's equalizer 20 minutes later.

Rodri thought he won the game four minutes from time but Armando Broja won a late penalty for the hosts. It was duly converted by Cole Palmer, who switched the Etihad for the Bridge this summer.

Manchester City head into November international break on top of the table

Manchester City trailed Chelsea for just nine minutes in west London but had to settle for a point once the full-time whistle was blown.

The Cityzens will nevertheless go into gameweek 13 on top of the table. They have 28 points from 12 matches so far and will face second-placed Liverpool after the international break at the Etihad on 25 November.

The Reds trail the Cityzens by a solitary point and lead Arsenal on goal difference. Manchester City's domestic dominance has been second to none in the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola's side winning five of the last six titles on offer.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were the only side to deny them a clean sweep during that time, winning the trophy in the 2019-20 season.