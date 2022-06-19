"Being an athlete is not easy" - Neymar slams 'crazy' decision to suspend Brazilian footballer who celebrated birthday after losing a game 

Neymar, the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, jumped to the defence of Fortaleza midfielder Lucas Crispim after the player was reprimanded by his club.

The 30-year-old forward has himself received heaps of criticism from pundits and coaches alike for his antics both on and off the pitch. Often called out for his profligate lifestyle, he knows what it feels like to be in the crosshairs.

Siding with Crispim, after the 28-year-old was suspended indefinitely for celebrating his birthday after his club's defeat to Brazilian side Avai, Neymar said on Twitter:

"Lost... you can't celebrate your grandma's, son's, wife's birthday and especially yours. Being an athlete is not easy... you can only be happy after your career ends, how crazy."

Earlier, Fortaleza released an official statement:

"Fortaleza Esporte Clube communicates the removal of Lucas Crispim from his activities with the professional cast indefinitely."

It further added:

"Athletes obviously have the right to leisure. However, they should know that there are times and appropriate ways to make this happen. Professional players represent the club, and the institution must be respected, especially in the most difficult moments."

Neymar asserts his commitment to PSG

Neymar is currently enjoying the off-season after winning the Ligue 1 title with PSG last season. He scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 28 matches across all competitions in the 2021-22 season.

After an injury-stricken campaign, the former Barcelona forward has been linked with Premier League club Chelsea. However, speaking to Canal Football Club [via football.london], Neymar clarified his current situation.

"Next season, it has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG, so there are no other possible choices. Yes, it will be with Paris Saint-Germain."

Since arriving at Parc des Princes in 2017, the attacker has featured in 144 matches, scoring 100 goals, and racking up 60 assists across all competitions.

Under contract with PSG until June 2025, he has won four Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France crowns, and two Coupe de la Ligue trophies with the club.

For Brazil, he has won the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013, scoring 74 goals in 119 international appearances.

