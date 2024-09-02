“Being the Ballon d’Or [winner] at Real Madrid is pretty easy” - Kylian Mbappe told why he ‘made the mistake of his life’ by French presenter

French radio presenter Cyril Hanouna believes Kylian Mbappe made a massive mistake by joining Real Madrid this summer. He also stated that winning the Ballon d'Or at Los Blancos is no difficult feat and that Mbappe should have stayed at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to achieve it.

Real Madrid have produced the most Ballon d'Or winners since 2013, with Cristiano Ronaldo (four), Luka Modric (one), and Karim Benzema (one) each winning the prestigious trophy. There is an extremely high chance that Vinicius Junior will win the 2024 Ballon d'Or after being instrumental in Los Blancos winning three trophies last season - including the UEFA Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe will be hoping to win his maiden Ballon d'Or after choosing to leave PSG this summer. However, Hanouna reckons this was a mistake as he said (via le10sport h/t The Real Champs):

"For me, Kylian Mbappe made the mistake of his life. I didn't elaborate last time, but I'm going to do it now. Winning the Champions League with Real Madrid is normal. Obviously, winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, everyone does it. All the players who are at Real Madrid, at some point, they will win the Champions League."

He continued:

"Being the Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid is pretty easy. Benzema got it at Real Madrid. Mbappe should have stayed at PSG, won the Champions League with PSG, won the Ballon d'Or with PSG. The club gave him everything, it would have been his club. He would have been the boss at PSG."

Mbappe plied his trade for PSG for seven years between 2017 and 2024, garnering 256 goals and 108 assists in 308 appearances across all competitions. However, despite helping them win 15 trophies, he was unable to lift the Champions League - losing to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final.

"I was looking forward to scoring in this legendary stadium" - Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe gives his verdict on scoring brace against Real Betis

Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe has admitted he was looking forward to scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu after netting a brace in their 2-0 win against Real Betis. The two sides faced each other in their LaLiga clash on Sunday, September 1.

Mbappe faced some criticism after failing to score in his first three league games for Los Blancos. However, he was back to his best against Betis, scoring from a powerful strike in the 67th minute before dispatching his penalty nine minutes later to make it 2-0.

Following the game, the Frenchman told the club's media:

“I was looking forward to scoring in this legendary stadium, the best in the world, but the most important thing was the win. Following the game in Las Palmas we knew we had to win and we did just that. It was a tough game, like every game, but we are Real Madrid and we got the win in the end."

He added:

“Brahim started the move, then Rodrygo passes it to Valverde and he plays me in with an incredible back-heel. I'm there, I feel that the ball is going to arrive and I score the goal”.

Kylian Mbappe and Co. next face Real Sociedad on Saturday, September 14.

