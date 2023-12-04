"Being very careful with the player" - Fabrizio Romano provides Lisandro Martinez fitness update ahead of Manchester United v Chelsea

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are unwilling to take any risk with defender Lisandro Martinez ahead of their clash against Chelsea on December 6.

Martinez suffered a metatarsal injury earlier this season and has been out of action since September. Pictures recently emerged of the Argentine returning to grass as he continues his recovery process.

However, Romano has confirmed that Manchester United will not take any risk with the centre-back. While he is recovering well, Martinez will only recover to the matchday squad when he is 100% fit to play. Hence, he won't return in United's next clash against Chelsea at Old Trafford on December 6.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column (via One Football):

“Lisandro Martinez's injury is not a normal problem. It's a big setback for the club and so Man United staff are being very careful with the player.

“His recovery is going well and Lisandro is doing good, but he's not ready yet and the club won't force anything. They will keep waiting until Martínez feels 100 per cent ready to play football again.”

Martinez arrived at Manchester United from Ajax last summer. He was a key player in defense as the Red Devils kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League last season (17). He made six appearances across competitions before his injury.

Pundit makes emphatic claim on Raphael Varane's situation at Manchester United

Defender Raphael Varane appears to have fallen out of favor at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag this season. The French defender has made 12 appearances across competitions, starting just seven.

Ten Hag has preferred to play the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans over Varane. He picked left-back Luke Shaw as a centre-back in their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday, December 2.

After the game, pundit Craig Burley said on ESPN that he would've considered retirement if he was in Varane's situation. He said (via United in Focus):

“If I was Raphael Varane I’d call it quits. I’d hang my boots up, because if I can’t get in this United side I might as well retire.”

Varane arrived at Manchester United from Real Madrid for a reported £42 million. He has since made 75 appearances for them and also contributed two goals and one assist.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, the French defender is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian clubs for a potential transfer.