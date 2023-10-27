"Being compared to the world champions is something very beautiful" - Pep Guardiola on Lionel Messi's recent comments about his Barcelona side

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to Lionel Messi's recent glowing comment about his historic Barcelona side. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner likened Argentina's World Cup winning squad to Pep's Barca, much to the tactician's delight.

It goes without saying that Guardiola's Barcelona are arguably the greatest football team in history. Under the Spaniard, they won a whopping 14 trophies between 2008 and 2012, including a historic sextuple in 2009, with Messi playing a key role with 38 goals.

Pep Guardiola said about that Barca team being compared with reigning world champions Argentina (as per Albiceleste Talk):

“Messi's comparison between Argentina and that Barcelona? It's a great compliment. Leo has an incredible mind and knowledge to analyze football, why shouldn’t I believe him? Being compared to the world champions is something very beautiful.”

Argentina have won the Copa America, Copa Finalissma and the FIFA World Cup in style. They've lost only once in 51 games and recently achieved the second longest unbeaten streak in international football.

Lionel Messi, the protagonist of the two sides, recently said that the world champions are close to Pep Guardiola's Barcelona. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner made the comment after leading Los Albiceleste to a 2-0 win over Peru in the World Cup qualifiers this month:

“This team is impressive and continues to grow, playing better every time. This team is playing better and better. Compare it with Pep’s Barcelona? It’s the best team in history, that’s a lot, isn’t it? But I think that this team is very close for what it has shown. For having become Copa America and World champions and that has a lot of merit."

Lionel Messi continued:

“We have great players. No matter who plays, it is not noticeable because we have a very marked style of play, which we like. We want to continue on this path. In terms of play, I think we grew. After winning the World Cup, we are confident, very loose, more united and firm. Hopefully we can continue growing.

“If there is a good group and a good atmosphere in the locker room, things are much easier. We enjoy playing and spending time together."

What's next for Lionel Messi, Barcelona and Pep Guardiola?

Lionel Messi is enjoying his down time after Inter Miami failed to qualify for the MLS playoffs. The attacker is expected to be back in action with Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers next month.

Barcelona, meanwhile are gearing up for their biggest gane of the season on Saturday, as they take on Real Madrid in the Clasico at the Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola also has a key game this weekend. The Spaniard will lead his side to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the first Manchester derby of the season.