Belgium captain Eden Hazard's younger brother Kylian reveals he called Leandro Trossard to investigate reported fallout

Kylian Hazard, the brother of Eden Hazard, has rubbished claims that the Belgium captain does not get along with teammate Leandro Trossard.

Belgium were considered one of the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of the tournament. However, they have struggled to claim their stake as title contenders so far.

The Red Devils are currently placed third in Group F of the FIFA World Cup after two matches. They got their campaign off to a winning start against Canada, but succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Morocco in their second game.

Things got worse for Belgium as rumors of dressing room unrest emerged in the media. Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jan Vertonghen reportedly got into an altercation after the loss to Morocco.

It is said that De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois do not talk to each other anymore due to personal reasons. There have also been claims that the situation is the same between Hazard and Trossard.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Hazard and Trossard DON’T talk in the Belgian NT. There are big problems in the dressing room. | Hazard and Trossard DON’T talk in the Belgian NT. There are big problems in the dressing room. @rtlinfo 🚨| Hazard and Trossard DON’T talk in the Belgian NT. There are big problems in the dressing room. @rtlinfo

However, those reports are wide of the mark, according to the Belgium skipper's younger brother Kylian. The former Cercle Brugge attacker has revealed that he spoke to Trossard personally to investigate the issue and was told they are on good terms. He told Belgian daily La Derniere Heure [via Voetbal Belgie]:

“I've read a lot of articles about players who don't speak to each other anymore. So I called Leandro [Trossard] myself to find out if it was true because it seemed bizarre to me.”

“He made me understand that it was not right. He gets on well with Eden and they talk almost every day.”

Kylian is the third of four brothers, with Eden being the eldest. The Real Madrid attacker's second brother Thorgan is with him in the Belgium squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Can Hazard lead Belgium into the World Cup Round of 16?

The Red Devils currently face the risk of failing to get past the group stage of the FIFA World Cup. They need to beat Croatia in their final group match on Thursday (1 December) to qualify for the Round of 16.

It remains to be seen if Hazard and Co. can keep their differences aside to help the team progress into the knockout phase. Roberto Martinez will be hoping that his captain will be firing on all cylinders on Thursday.

Should the Red Devils beat Croatia and Morocco fail to win against Canada, they will finish as group winners. It would then see them face one of Spain, Japan, Germany, or Costa Rice in the Round of 16.

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group F in FIFA World Cup 2022? Belgium Canada Croatia Morocco 877 votes