“Believe in yourself, everything’s possible” says Cristiano Ronaldo in inspiring Mercurial re-launch campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his old Mercurial Safari boots in his latest Instagram post.

Cristiano Ronaldo looking to lead Juventus to their 9th consecutive Serie A title.

Cristiano Ronaldo unveils the Mercurial Safari edition of his CR7 boots in his Instagram stories.

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the biggest sports star in the football industry. The Portuguese sensation has his own brand of products and merchandise, which have helped in enabling him to become the first ever football player to become a billionaire.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a lifetime contract with sportswear designer brand Nike, and is one of the only two stars alongside Basketball legend Michael Jordan to sign a lifetime contract with them.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently took to his Instagram account to launch the latest edition of his Nike CR7 edition boots. The Portuguese star posted a string of stories, where he was seen answering questions related to his latest boots, which are inspired from the Safari style that Ronaldo wore ten years back.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of himself posing with the boots, with the caption. "Bringing back the Safari style from my first ever CR7 boots - 10 years later! What do you guys think?" #Mercurial #Safari

Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on Instagram

The former Real Madrid star talked about his feelings when he was first handed his CR7 edition of boots by Nike.

"Well its a great feeling, I remember very, very well. I was a very great moment for me, its like a dream come true because, when you see kids in the streets play wearing your boots, they want to be like you."

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his feeling when he got his first limited edition boots.

Advertisement

He then added,

"I try to be an example inside the pitch, score goals and do things for the fans, cause without the fans, we are nothing."

Les Nike Mercurial Superfly 7 Safari sont de retour, 10 ans après ! 🐆



Combien de buts pour @Cristiano avec cette paire ? pic.twitter.com/PASWk6blaM — CR7 inside (@CR7_inside) June 16, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo then talked about what he thought when he saw the design of his shoes, for the first time.

"The boots mean a lot to me.The shape of the boot and its colour was amazing, and it mixed along with my style, you know. I like it when I wear something different from the other players. I'm being honest."

The Juventus star also spoke about his feelings in bringing back the Mercurial Safari collection back after ten years.

"Well amazing, I think the boot is fantastic.It's kind of like the same reaction when I first saw the Safari boots, ten years ago. My feeling is the same, its so exciting."

Cristiano Ronaldo gives valuable advice to the younger generation

The Portuguese skipper then talked about the young generation that is just entering the game and how they can move ahead confidently in their respective careers.

When Cristiano Ronaldo makes your day. 😁😆 pic.twitter.com/nhQljmrXLI — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 16, 2020

"I will like to say, the number one advice is like, dreaming to be a football player, believe in yourself, everything is possible and working hard. The main word for every footballer when you have the talent, is that believe in yourself. For the kids, specially for the kids."

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to win a treble with Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to come back stronger after his missed penalty against AC Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo is all geared up for the re-start of Juventus' Serie A campaign as the Bianconeri face Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in an away fixture on the 23rd of June. Juventus are currently at the top of the league table and will hope to finish the season at the same position.

The Binaconeri have managed to accumulate 63 points in their 26 games so far and have a narrow lead of one point over Lazio who are currently at the second spot. Both sides have been excellent this season and Lazio especially will not be willing to go down easily as Juventus chase their 9th league in a row.

Cristiano Ronaldo might complete his first treble with Juventus this year. Juventus beat AC Milan 1-1 on the away goal basis in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia recently. The Bianconeri will now face Napoli in the Final as they look to add more silverware to their cabinet.

The Portuguese talisman could also lift the UEFA Champions League title. However, Juventus will have to fight it out with Lyon, who won the first leg by a single goal margin. The exact date of the second-leg will be decided in a high-level UEFA meeting later this month