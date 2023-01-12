"Believe me, it warms his heart" - Christophe Galtier praises PSG fans for Lionel Messi reception on his return to squad

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has thanked the club’s supporters for the way they received world champion Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi, featuring for the first time for PSG since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, put in a fantastic shift in the 2-0 win over Angers on January 11. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a deft goal in the 72nd minute and was instrumental in the build-up to Hugo Ekitike’s fifth-minute strike.

PSG supporters cheered Messi on from start to finish, praising his every touch and chanting his name throughout the night. Following his goal, an electronic board lit up, hailing him as the “GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time).

Speaking to the press after the game, Galtier hailed the club’s supporters for giving Messi such a warm welcome, adding that the Argentine was appreciative of it.

“Thank you and congratulations to the supporters for welcoming him as he [Lionel Messi] was welcomed. Believe me, it warms his heart,” Galtier said.

Lionel Messi played the entire game against Angers, and Galtier revealed that the 35-year-old did not have any issues completing the 90 minutes.

“Leo had recovered well, he had a lot of sessions with us. He seems calm, light, very fit on a physical level. Obviously, with or without Leo, it gives another face. (...) He seemed fine to me physically,” Galtier added.

“I had spoken with him at half-time and as the match progressed to find out how he felt physically. He felt good. It was important for him to play again quickly and for the team to find Leo in the heart of the game. The fact that he was able to play the whole game is even better.”

The 72nd-minute goal marked Lionel Messi’s eighth in 14 Ligue 1 games this season. In total, he has appeared in 20 games for the Parisians this season, scoring 13 times and providing 14 assists.

PSG superstar Neymar had a game to forget against Angers

While Messi thrived in the clash against Angers, Neymar was way below his electric best. The Brazilian spent most of the night on the fringes, failing to link up with teammates Hugo Ekitike and Juan Bernat.

Returning to Ligue 1 action after serving an indirect red-card suspension (picked up against Strasbourg), Neymar looked unsure in possession. He gave the ball away cheaply at times and never looked like threatening the Angers backline.

Against the bottom-placed team in Ligue 1, the PSG No. 10 lost six of nine ground duels, lost possession 22 times, and picked up a yellow card for a needless challenge on Abdoulaye Bamba.

