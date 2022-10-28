"Believe me" - Xavi Simons reveals surprise difference in training at Barcelona and PSG

Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) starlet Xavi Simons has disclosed the differences in training between the two camps. Simons claimed that while the Blaugrana ignored the gym and primarily focused on working with the ball, the Parisians paid the required attention to gym sessions.

Simons, who currently plies his trade at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, rose up through Barcelona’s youth system before switching to PSG’s U19 camp in 2019. While he never got to make his senior-team debut for Barca, he featured in 11 games for Les Parisiens' first team across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. The young Dutchman claimed an assist for the French champions during his time in the capital.

Now a thriving PSV player, Simons was asked to reveal the things that set Barcelona and the French outfit apart in training. He told ESPN (via Barca Universal):

“Believe me, at Barça they don't do much work in the gym, they work with the ball, but not in the gym. When I arrived at PSG, I found the differences... At PSG they worked in the gym.”

Simons has been in stunning form for PSV since joining them from the Parisian camp during the summer transfer window. He has featured in 19 games for the Eredivisie outfit in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and claiming four assists.

Lionel Messi is back to Barcelona form at PSG

After struggling to find his footing in the French capital in his debut season, Lionel Messi has seemingly recaptured his best form. The Argentinian has struck the perfect balance between goalscoring and playmaking, emerging as one of Les Rouge-et-Bleu’s best performers.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has featured in 16 games for them in all competitions in the 2022-23 season, scoring an impressive 11 goals and claiming 12 assists. He is the only player in the top five European leagues to register more than 10 goals as well as 10 assists in the 2022-23 season.

Having failed to break into the 30-man shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi has seemingly taken it upon himself to make a statement this season. If he can maintain his purple patch and guide his team to a trophy or two, he should be in with a chance of securing a podium finish in the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

