"Believe in yourselves, always be alert" - Xavi tells Barcelona players on first day as manager

New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has asked his players to believe in their abilities and maintain alertness on the pitch at all times.

Xavi was speaking during his first session as Barcelona manager at Camp Nou. Due to the ongoing international break and a plethora of injuries in the Blaugrana ranks, only a handful of players trained on the day. However, some injured players such as Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele did attend the session.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 🙌 Xavi's first speech with the players 🙌 Xavi's first speech with the players https://t.co/fPLutgHtQY

Speaking to the players, Xavi said (as quoted by Marca):

"You have to believe in yourselves. What happened in Vigo [against Celta Vigo] can't happen to you. You have to always be alert; you can't go in at half-time 3-0 ahead and end up drawing."

The 41-year-old was referring to Barcelona's final game before the international break, which was overseen by caretaker manager Sergi Barjuan. The Catalans went 3-0 up in the first half away to Celta Vigo thanks to goals from Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay. However, they let their guard down after the interval.

Injuries and some sloppy defending meant Celta Vigo clawed their way back to a 3-3 draw, with Iago Aspas netting an injury-time winner. The result left Barcelona in ninth place in La Liga, and Xavi will have a massive job on his hands to help them climb their way back up.

Xavi to enforce strict rules upon return to Barcelona

Recent reports have also suggested that Xavi will enforce some strict rules to ensure Barcelona maintain their discipline going forward. The Spaniard has reportedly made team breakfasts and lunches mandatory.

Players will also be required to follow a lifestyle suiting a footballer, with added emphasis on fitness and intensity. Reports have also suggested that Xavi will require players to maintain punctuality, and more hours will be dedicated to training than previously.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



- No more trips for Piqué

- More hours training at the Ciutat Esportiva

- Ban personal training

- Renewal of medical services

- The style of play will be non-negotiable

- Absolute control of social media



— @DirectoGol 6 changes that Xavi is going to make at Barça:- No more trips for Piqué- More hours training at the Ciutat Esportiva- Ban personal training- Renewal of medical services- The style of play will be non-negotiable- Absolute control of social media 6 changes that Xavi is going to make at Barça:- No more trips for Piqué- More hours training at the Ciutat Esportiva- Ban personal training- Renewal of medical services- The style of play will be non-negotiable- Absolute control of social media— @DirectoGol https://t.co/Pqy4WUqEZr

The tactician's biggest challenge, however, will be the Catalans' mounting injury list. Barcelona currently have up to 11 players in multiple positions nursing different ailments.

Strikers Martin Braithwaite (knee), Sergio Aguero (cardiac arrhythmia) and Ansu Fati (hamstring) are all out for varying periods. In midfield, Nico Gonzalez picked up a tear in his abductor muscle against Celta Vigo, while Sergi Roberto and Pedri are recovering from muscle injuries.

Ousmane Dembele, who returned to action after a lengthy layoff against Dynamo Kyiv, is also back on the treatment table. Dembele has reportedly suffered another hamstring injury, and his availability will depend on his recovery. Goalkeeper Neto is also out for an undisclosed period, while right-back Sergino Dest is recovering from a back injury.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lastly, Gerard Pique is currently recovering from a muscle injury, while Eric Garcia injured his calf during Barcelona's draw at Celta Vigo.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh