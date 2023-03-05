Ben Chilwell sends message to Chelsea teammates ahead of do-or-die Champions League knockout game

In a much-needed boost for Chelsea, Ben Chilwell has stepped up to issue a rousing call to arms ahead of the Blues' crucial Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Chilwell's performance against Leeds United was exemplary, as the defender's attacking display created Wesley Fofana's match-winning goal.

Though an assist may not seem like much, in the context of Chelsea's recent goal drought, it was a vital contribution that could prove to be a turning point for the team. With their recent losses adding pressure to the squad, the win over Leeds was a step in the right direction, and hopefully, it will mark the beginning of a new winning streak.

As Chilwell put it in his latest Instagram post, "Let's take this momentum into Tuesday," urging his teammates to carry their newfound confidence into the game against Dortmund.

However, it won't be an easy feat, given the recent form of both teams. Though the Blues had the upper hand in the first leg, they were unable to convert their chances. Against Leeds, they missed three golden opportunities, indicating that their goalscoring struggles continued.

Nonetheless, the victory against Leeds was a much-needed confidence boost, and the Blues will need to carry that momentum into their upcoming match against Dortmund. Failing to do so would mean elimination from the Champions League.

The odds may be stacked against them, but with Chilwell's rallying cry and a renewed sense of confidence, the Blues will look to turn the tide and emerge victorious.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter thinks the win against Leeds is good for morale

The Chelsea boss might have wanted more goals, but he will have to make do with the single effort that provided his side with all three points on Saturday. Speaking to the press after the win, Potter revealed that it was good for morale and confidence, stating (via Football London):

“It’s a nice three points and an important three points. I think it’s good for confidence and morale. The boys have been suffering because they care – they really do – and our supporters have been suffering as well.

"It’s been a tough period for us so the win gives us a chance to recover and prepare for a massive game on Tuesday night. That is what we have to focus on.”

The Blues will look to overturn a one-goal deficit when they host Dortmund on Tuesday.

