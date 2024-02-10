Ben Foster names favorites to win Premier League title after Arsenal beat Liverpool

Ben Foster thinks Manchester City will win the Premier League title race between themselves, Arsenal, and Liverpool following the latter two challengers' game last weekend.

Pep Guardiola's Cityzens are looking to win the title for the fourth consecutive season. They will become the first club in English football to do so if they prevail.

City's hopes of doing so were aided by Arsenal's 3-1 win against 10-man Liverpool on Sunday (February 4). The reigning champions closed the gap on Jurgen Klopp's league leaders by two points after beating Brentford 3-1 on Monday.

Foster tipped Guardiola's men to come out on top in the tussle for the Premier League title. He suggested that the Etihad outfit will have been delighted with the Gunners' victory.

The former Premier League goalkeeper responded to co-host Mark Goldbridge when asked who will win the league on That's Football:

"Man City. Man City would've been watching that Arsenal/Liverpool game and saying thank you, get in there Arsenal! They would've been buzzing over that because whoever's not favorite they want to win now basically."

Mikel Arteta's troops are still in the race and their win against the Merseysiders was vital. They sit third after 23 games, level on points with City who have a game in hand over both the north Londoners and the Anfield giants.

Kolo Toure explains how Arsenal beat Liverpool in their crucial clash last weekend

Jorginho impressed in the win against Liverpool.

The Gunners earned a deserved victory at home to Klopp's Reds last Sunday. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were on target for the hosts. Gabriel Magalhaes' bizarre own goal had leveled matters on the stroke of halftime.

There were several impressive performances from Arteta's side and Jorginho and Declan Rice won the midfield against Liverpool. The former put in a man-of-the-match performance to help his side beat their title rivals.

Kolo Toure hailed Jorginho and Rice when reflecting on the game. The former Gunners defender said (via JustArsenal):

"I think Jorginho was incredible in the middle. He was a coach in the middle, you could see he was placing his teammates, talking and communicating really, really well. Declan Rice was really good and I think (they) won the game because they won the battle in the middle”.

Jorginho won four of nine ground duels, made one key pass, and made three interceptions. Rice made two key passes, made four tackles, and won two of three aerial duels.

It was a solid showing from the midfield pairing that bodes well for Arteta. His side face West Ham United at the London Stadium tomorrow (February 11) looking to get revenge for a 2-0 home defeat earlier in the season.