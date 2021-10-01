“Ben White winner with a knee slide needed” – Fans urge Arsenal to thrash Brighton after dig on Twitter

Arsenal fans online have urged their side to beat Brighton and Hove Albion following a dig on Twitter. Brighton's official Twitter account posted a picture of Neal Maupay doing his infamous cry baby celebration to announce that their next game is against Arsenal.

Arsenal and Neal Maupay have had a history between themselves. The Brighton forward was involved in a fiery confrontation with Matteo Guendouzi and injured goalkeeper Bernd Leno two seasons back. Hence, the Twitter post angered many Arsenal fans online.

Some of the angry reactions from Arsenal fans are as follows:

Neal Maupay was not happy with Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi when the controversy took place two seasons ago. The Brighton forward said it was Guendouzi who was not behaving on the pitch which triggered the aggressive celebrations on the pitch. Speaking after the game, Maupay said:

"Some of their players need to learn humility. He was talking the whole game, saying really bad things. So when I scored I said: 'Listen, that's what happens when you talk too much on the pitch."

Arsenal and Brighton come into their game in good form

Both Brighton and Arsenal come into their game in good form. The Seagulls currently find themselves sixth in the Premier League table, level on points with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United and one point behind leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have found their mojo in the Premier League. They beat rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the North London Derby last time around. The Gunners have now won three matches in a row after suffering three straight defeats in their first three Premier League games.

However, it is worth noting that even if Arsenal manage to win their game against Brighton, the Gunners will still stay a point behind their opponents. Brighton are currently four points ahead of Arsenal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also believes the game against Brighton will be a difficult fixture due to their recent good form. Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Arteta said:

"It will be a really difficult game. They've been on a really good run. They are playing well and getting the results that they deserve. It's a really competitive match that we are looking ahead to and we know the importance of it."

"Graham Potter changed a little bit their way of playing and they've been getting good results and they've been very consistent in the way that they play. Credit to them and they're doing a good job."

