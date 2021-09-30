Paul Merson's predictions for Liverpool vs Manchester City and other Premier League GW 7 fixtures

Matchday 7 of the 2021-22 Premier League season sees Liverpool and Manchester City lock horns in what could be an early-season title decider. The two sides are first and second in the table, respectively, and will go head-to-head to reign supreme at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's form has been one of the stories of the season, with the Liverpool hitman scoring in all but one game in all competitions so far. The Egyptian maestro is arguably the best player in the Premier League and has been for a while now, but I just have to take a minute to acknowledge how absolutely phenomenal his numbers have been over the years. Will he prove to be the difference-maker in a big Premier League game at Anfield once again? Only time will tell.

The Premier League weekend begins with an intriguing clash between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford and ends with the big one at Anfield. Between the two games, I'm sure we're going to see lots of goals and drama, much like what has been the case in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United vs Everton

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

How lucky do Manchester United want to get? Villarreal gave them a proper footballing lesson in the UEFA Champions League last night, but they hung on for their lives, scored late on and won the game! Sooner or later, the way they play has to change and I believe this could be the game where they finally click.

It can't be so bad all the time, so I expect Manchester United to win this Premier League encounter 2-1. They were unfortunate not to score the penalty against Aston Villa and were well beaten against Villarreal despite getting a result, so it's kind of hard to predict their results.

Everton have done a great job so far this season, but they have their fair share of injury concerns. With a full-strength starting XI, they could have caused Manchester United problems, but I don't think that will be the case at Old Trafford this week.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Everton

Chelsea vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Southampton were beaten 1-0 by Wolves in their previous Premier League encounter, but they got a point against Manchester City after a 0-0 draw earlier this month. The way they play, they are quite unpredictable and will cause Chelsea a lot of problems, but I fancy Chelsea to win this one.

They are playing at home and will look to return to winning ways after two disappointing results in all competitions, I think they'll win this 2-0. In the UEFA Champions League against Juventus, they played some good football but were dealt with a sucker punch with Federico Chiesa's goal.

Mason Mount is a massive player, they really miss him. Hopefully he's fit and comes straight back into the team in the weeks ahead.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

Wolves vs Newcastle United

Watford v Newcastle United - Premier League

What a goal Raul Jimenez scored last weekend in the Premier League, wow! For someone who hasn't scored a goal in a really long time to do something like that was unbelievable - he was as cool as the other side of a pillow!

Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Watford last week and I just get the feeling that this one will end all square as well. When I look at Wolves and Newcastle, there is not a lot between them, so I can't split them at the moment.

I'm going for a 1-1 draw. Allan Saint-Maximin will cause Wolves problems, but I think this game ends level.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United

Burnley vs Norwich City

Everton v Norwich City - Premier League

I predict Burnley to win this game 2-0. I don't see where Norwich are going win a football game, they just get well beaten every week. I don't see how they'll get points on the board in the weeks ahead, in fact I've put them down for relegation already! 16 Premier League defeats in a row - that tells you something, doesn't it?

As for Burnley, they are a decent team, but they haven't had too much luck so far this season. I fancy them to record a much-needed victory and move out of the Premier League relegation zone, at least for the time being.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Norwich City

