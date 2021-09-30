"I made history in this club and I want to do it again” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartfelt message to Manchester United fans after last-gasp UCL winner

Cristiano Ronaldo once again emerged as the matchwinner for Manchester United as his last-gasp strike gave the Red Devils a crucial victory against Villarreal at Old Trafford. Paco Alcacer broke the deadlock for the away side in the second half, but goals from Alex Telles and Ronaldo ensured that Manchester United completed the comeback in dramatic fashion to record a 2-1 victory.

After making it five goals in as many games since his return to Old Trafford, Ronaldo sent a heartfelt message to Manchester United fans across the globe and thanked them for their unwavering support.

“I have to say thank you to all of them [the fans], not only for me, but to push the team which will be very important, especially this season."

“If we [do] not [get] three points today, it will be tough to go through to the next stage but now everything is possible, everything is open and we believe we go through."

“This is why I came back. I missed this club a lot. I made history in this club, and I want to do it again.”

Ronaldo the man of the moment for Manchester United

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United lost their UEFA Champions League opener against Swiss side BSC Young Boys, as the minnows staged a stunning comeback to record a 2-1 victory in stoppage time. After Alcacer's opening goal, it looked like the Red Devils would be heading towards another unceremonious European defeat, but that wasn't to be the case thanks to Telles and Ronaldo.

Telles' first Manchester United goal turned out to be a memorable one, as he volleyed the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the box after getting to the end of a Bruno Fernandes free-kick.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict



🗣 Cristiano Ronaldo: “This is why I came back, I missed this club a lot. I made history in this club, and I want to do it again.” [ @btsportfootball 🗣 Cristiano Ronaldo: “This is why I came back, I missed this club a lot. I made history in this club, and I want to do it again.” [@btsportfootball]



https://t.co/IUbeHSjKCh

However, it was Ronaldo who turned out to be Manchester United's matchwinner, much like what has been the case in the other games so far this season. The Portuguese international endured a quiet game until that point, but he slotted the ball into the back of the net from close range to win the game for the Red Devils with virtually the last kick of the game.

Ronaldo has been in stunning goalscoring form since his Manchester United return and will look to carry on in the same vein this weekend, as the record English champions prepare to take on Everton in the Premier League.

Also Read

Also Read: Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores stoppage-time winner for Manchester United

Edited by Vishal Subramanian