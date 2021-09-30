Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores stoppage-time winner for Manchester United

Manchester United and Villarreal locked horns at Old Trafford on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League. In what turned out to be an intriguing contest, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner for the Red Devils with the last kick of the game to spearhead his side to a 2-1 victory.
Ronaldo started once again for Manchester United, with Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood stationed either side of him in attack. Victor Lindelof was handed a rare start at the back in the absence of Harry Maguire, while Bruno Fernandes wore the captain's armband on the night.
Both sides created a handful of chances in the first half, with Villarreal looking the livelier of the two sides. The La Liga giants started strongly and took the game to Manchester United, as Arnaut Danjuma consistently got the better of Diogo Dalot on the right flank.
Cristiano Ronaldo didn't really get himself into the game in the first half, as neither side succeeded in putting the ball into the back of the net. However, a few minutes after the interval, Villarreal deservedly broke the deadlock through Paco Alcacer. The Spaniard poked the ball into the net from close range after a brilliant run from Danjuma, who had the composure to play the ball into a dangerous area for the striker to slot home.
Cristiano Ronaldo makes it 5 in 5 for Manchester United
Manchester United were only behind for a few minutes, as Alex Telles restored parity with a stunning first-time strike from the edge of the penalty area. The Brazilian's first goal for the club turned out to be a timely boost for the Red Devils, as he positioned himself brilliantly to get on the edge of a Fernandes free-kick.
The game got a bit frantic as it went on, as several players from both sides were booked for a multitude of violations. While it looked like the game was going to end all square, Ronaldo came big for his side once again, as he slammed the ball home from close range in stoppage time to give Manchester United all three points at Old Trafford.
Mr. UEFA Champions League, as he's fondly referred to, scored his 136th goal in the competition to once again emerge as the matchwinner for his team.
On that note, here are the best tweets from an entertaining UEFA Champions League encounter at Old Trafford.
