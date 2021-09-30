×
Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores stoppage-time winner for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner for Manchester United with virtually the last kick of the game
Vishal Subramanian
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Sep 30, 2021 02:40 AM IST
Manchester United and Villarreal locked horns at Old Trafford on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League. In what turned out to be an intriguing contest, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner for the Red Devils with the last kick of the game to spearhead his side to a 2-1 victory.

Ronaldo started once again for Manchester United, with Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood stationed either side of him in attack. Victor Lindelof was handed a rare start at the back in the absence of Harry Maguire, while Bruno Fernandes wore the captain's armband on the night.

Both sides created a handful of chances in the first half, with Villarreal looking the livelier of the two sides. The La Liga giants started strongly and took the game to Manchester United, as Arnaut Danjuma consistently got the better of Diogo Dalot on the right flank.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't really get himself into the game in the first half, as neither side succeeded in putting the ball into the back of the net. However, a few minutes after the interval, Villarreal deservedly broke the deadlock through Paco Alcacer. The Spaniard poked the ball into the net from close range after a brilliant run from Danjuma, who had the composure to play the ball into a dangerous area for the striker to slot home.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes it 5 in 5 for Manchester United

Manchester United were only behind for a few minutes, as Alex Telles restored parity with a stunning first-time strike from the edge of the penalty area. The Brazilian's first goal for the club turned out to be a timely boost for the Red Devils, as he positioned himself brilliantly to get on the edge of a Fernandes free-kick.

The game got a bit frantic as it went on, as several players from both sides were booked for a multitude of violations. While it looked like the game was going to end all square, Ronaldo came big for his side once again, as he slammed the ball home from close range in stoppage time to give Manchester United all three points at Old Trafford.

Mr. UEFA Champions League, as he's fondly referred to, scored his 136th goal in the competition to once again emerge as the matchwinner for his team.

On that note, here are the best tweets from an entertaining UEFA Champions League encounter at Old Trafford.

Danjuma coming for Dalot every attack https://t.co/1mqMiG5B2r
Danjuma v Dalot tonight https://t.co/Z0tuljgzyR
Danjuma has made the step up from Championship to Champions League football with EASE
Arnaut Danjuma completed as many passes (3) as he attempted shots in the first half against Man Utd. 😅

But he's had more shots on target (2) than the entire United team. #UCL https://t.co/PVD001TBpi
Danjuma causing Dalot all kinds of issues. He might be good in possession but he’s a weakness defensively.
1-0 Villareal. Paco Alcacer gives Villareal the lead against Manchester United! https://t.co/7odt40lL7T
CRISTIANO RONALDO PASSES IKER CASILLAS TO BECOME THE ALL-TIME LEADER IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE APPEARANCES WITH 178 💫 https://t.co/fZR5BbAUNP
Cristiano Ronaldo now holds the following Champions League records:

Most appearances - 178
Most goals - 135
Most goals in a season - 17
Most goals in KO stages - 67
Most final wins - 5 https://t.co/n1Zl4KdSEz
another month of Ole https://t.co/ujp9FfCZjc
Ole back in 😋 https://t.co/vXza7LHw3u
Agent Moreno keeping Ole in a job for longer, is it? https://t.co/9i4zu2UQDf
Jadon Sancho is a flop but enjoy this picture of him at the Met Gala https://t.co/5vWqTZVZHO
Team that has Ronaldo, Sancho, Pogba, Bruno and Greenwood and see how we play. Shambles😂
Donny Van de Beek actually needs to leave Manchester United, Ole is genuinely ruining his career.
Seek professional help if you still think Ole is the one to take us to the big trophies
Don’t know if I can watch Ole turn Ronaldo into Nicholas Bendtner in one season 😳
CRISTANO RONALDO IS THE MOST CLUTCH PLAYER IN THE HISTORY OF THE GAME 🇵🇹🐐

PASS IT ON https://t.co/2tL5Cooj7h
If you’ve Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s never over. €15m fee plus €8m add ons - paid in 5 years. This is Cristiano. 🔴 #MUFC #UCL https://t.co/gxfQYpDZlK
Yessssssssss
My Guy 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
@Cristiano

2-1 @ManUtd https://t.co/PGwgQEwtrx
Cristiano Ronaldo after seeing Lionel Messi score last night https://t.co/l8WzvYRstT
Cristiano Ronaldo, the guy who was supposed to have a negative effect on Manchester United, just scored the winner against Villarreal in the final minutes. King Champions League doing what he does best.
CRISTIANO RONALDO.

THE GREASTEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE.
Wow! A 95th minute winner from the irrepressible @Cristiano. Astonishing footballer.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 136th Champions League goal. He just broke the record for most Champions League goals of all time, beating out Cristiano Ronaldo who scored 135 Champions League goals.
Ronaldo single handedly keeping Ole in a job, you love to see it 😍😍😍
Man Utd’s pressing & intensity visibly improved with Cavani & Lingard subbed on, including for the Ronaldo winner where Cavani won the ball back high up the pitch.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian
