"Today, I failed" - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes takes responsibility for penalty miss with emotional message on social media

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes missed a stoppage time penalty as the Red Devils fell to a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. With Cristiano Ronaldo also on the pitch, Bruno Fernandes' decision to take the penalty turned quite a few heads.

The Manchester United midfielder posted a long and emotional message on Instagram, apologizing for his miss:

"Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me for missing the penalty and the consequent defeat.

"I’ve always assumed my responsibilities and I've always embraced them under pressure in moments like this.

"Today, I failed. But I took a step forward and faced the challenge with the same ambition and responsibility as when, on the many other occasions, the ball ended up in the net."

Fernandes was also grateful to the Manchester United fans for their support after the final whistle. The Old Trafford faithful chanted his name after the penalty miss and Fernandes was quick to acknowledge the support of the home fans.

"I'm a player who leaves everything on the pitch, with great desire and commitment. And that’s what I'll continue to do.

"Thank you for all your support after the final whistle! Hearing you chanting my name in the stadium was very emotional… I will come back stronger for me, because these are the standards I hold myself to, but most of all for my teammates and our fans who have always supported us."

Manchester United will look to bounce back against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

After starting the season well, Manchester United have had some tough results in the last few games. After a surprise loss to Young Boys on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League, the Red Devils then lost to West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Now, after losing to Aston Villa in the Premier League, pressure will be on Solskjaer to get a positive result when they face La Liga side Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Also Read

It will also be interesting to see who will take penalty duties next time the Red Devils are awarded a spot kick. Bruno Fernandes, this miss notwithstanding, has an excellent record from the spot while Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a number of penalty goals under immense pressure.

Both Portuguese superstars are more than capable of taking up the responsibility and Solskjaer will be hoping that this penalty miss is just a small blip during a very long and challenging season.

Edited by Ashwin