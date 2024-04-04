"Benched him for his darling", "Both are useless" - Fans react as Ten Hag boldly drops Manchester United star vs Chelsea

Manchester United fans are in two minds over Erik ten Hag's decision to drop Marcus Rashford in their side's encounter with Chelsea tonight (April 4).

Rashford has been a regular starter under Ten Hag throughout the Dutch coach's tenure. This is despite a disappointing run of form this season where he's managed eight goals and six assists in 36 games across competitions.

The 26-year-old has been criticized for his body language and a perceived lack of effort this season. He has dealt with personal issues this term which include calling in sick for training in January after a night out binge drinking.

Ten Hag insisted that matter had been swept under the carpet but Rashford has yet to bounce back to his 2022-23 brilliance. He conjured up 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions, the best tally of his career.

Rashford starts on the bench as Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge to face fellow underperforming Premier League giants Chelsea. Ten Hag has opted to start Antony instead of the 60-cap England international.

Antony has similarly disappointed this season and his £82 million price tag has weighed heavy. The Brazilian winger arrived from Ajax in August 2022 but has failed to reach expectations.

The 24-year-old will hope to shine on a rare start for Manchester United. He partners Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho in attack.

Ten Hag has opted to start Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Kobbie Mainoo in midfield at Stamford Bridge.

Andre Onana continues in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in defense.

One fan took aim at Ten Hag for deciding to turn to his 'darling' Antony:

"Rashford is the only big game (player) in this current team but benched him for his darling Antony."

Another fan felt it didn't matter whichever of the duo started:

"In fairness both are useless."

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Ten Hag's decision over Rashford as Manchester United face Chelsea:

"Our most prolific player against the big six on the bench okay man," One fan wrote.

"Rashford should be told to stay away until he can give his all every game. We all know he isn't good enough but the minimum is you give maximum effort," one fan argued.

"Antony over Rashford. Sack this bloke NOW," another fan vented.

"I have no issue with Rashford holding bench but Antony as his replacement when Amad exists??? That's why I can never back this confused manager," one fan wrote.

"Finally, Erik seems to have gotten the guts. Now sell him to PSG for whatever amount," one fan opined.

Erik ten Hag explains why Manchester United's Marcus Rashford starts on the bench vs Chelsea

Marcus Rashford will watch Manchester United take on Chelsea from the bench.

Ten Hag has insisted that he's decided not to start Rashford against Chelsea to keep him fresh ahead of Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford on Sunday (April 7). The Dutch coach told TNT Sports (via Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst):

"For rotation to keep him and the team fresh through a busy period with another big game on Sunday."

Manchester United will be eager to get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Brentford last time out. They were fortunate to come away with a point after being dominated by the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Rashford played 80 minutes of that game and struggled to get a foothold in the game. England rarely used him during last week's international break as he nursed a slight knock.

