"Beneficial move for both parties" - Noel Whelan urges Manchester United to cut ties with star who is 'probably on a high wage' 

Noel Whelan has commented on how Manchester United's Edinson Cavani isn't getting enough playing time to justify his huge wage. Whelan is confident that the Uruguayan will leave Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

He stated how Cavani's departure could open up better possibilities for Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. Here's what he said:

"He’s [Cavani] not getting enough time on the pitch to justify him being at the club. His game time has been so sporadic and he hasn’t quite done as well as maybe he should have done in that time on the pitch."

Whelan further added:

“He’s probably on a huge wage. If you’re looking to freshen things up at Man United – you look at his age and his competition in the squad, Rashford and Greenwood, then you probably look to cut him loose. It would be a beneficial move for both parties.”

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani is currently being tailed by Barcelona

Barcelona are in massive financial debt at the moment. However, they have managed to bag Manchester City's Ferran Torres after weeks of speculation.

Barcelona signed Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero last summer. While the former has produced some fine moments, the latter announced his retirement because of a heart condition.

This has left a massive void in Blaugrana's attack, which a veteran like Cavani might be able to fill.

Barcelona are currently leading the race to sign the Manchester United forward. Several other United players have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek have all struggled for playing time and might leave United in search of greener pastures.

According to recent reports, Manchester United rejected a loan offer for Martial from Sevilla. Interestingly, the Dutch midfielder has been linked with Barcelona and could be reunited with former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong.

Jesse Lingard, too, has found himself warming the bench despite an extravagant loan spell at West Ham United last season. The Englishman has produced some fine moments but has struggled to find his name on the roster sheet.

Paul Pogba, too, has flirted with the idea of leaving Manchester United. Several clubs, including Real Madrid and Juventus, are potential destinations. Pundits have pointed out how his time with United is reportedly over after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November.

Manchester United play their final game of 2021 against Burnley later today. They will be hoping to return to winning ways after a draw with Newcastle United.

