Benfica coach dismisses Darwin Nunez transfer speculation, with Barcelona reportedly interested

Benfica head coach Jorge Jesus has shut down speculation about the future of his young Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez. It emerged recently, as reported by ESPN, that Barcelona could be interested in signing the youngster, but Jesus has refused to indulge the speculation for now.

In September, Nunez arrived at Benfica from Almeria and became the Portuguese giants' most expensive signing in the process. Benfica were said to have paid in the region of €24 million to sign the Uruguayan from the Spanish club.

Goal have reported that the Benfica head coach was asked about the rumoured interest from Barcelona after they lost 3-0 to Boavista at the weekend.

"There is no point in talking about it, it could just be sports news. I don't comment, I was more interested in commenting on Benfica's victory than Darwin," Jesus said.

Last month, Jesus had claimed that Nunez would eventually bring Benfica more money than the €126m for which they sold Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid.

"We got it right. We must not forget that he is a kid, he is 21 years old, there is a lot about the game that he does not know yet. He will learn with me and Benfica," Jesus had told SportTV last month.

Jorge Jesus fears he could lose Darwin Nunez amid Barcelona interest

Darwin Nunez

Jesus was categorical in last month's interview when he said that he could potentially lose Nunez very soon, because of his ability.

Advertisement

"All this decision-making ability, finishing and speed...He was Benfica's most expensive purchase, and when there is no pandemic, he will be the most expensive sale. He will be a world-class player.

"Unfortunately for me, maybe I will lose him in a short time."

Nunez only joined Almeria at the start of the 2019-20 season, and scored 16 goals in his first season since making the move from Penarol in his native Uruguay.

Benfica are currently second in Liga NOS in Portugal, and are well-placed in their Europa League group, having won their first two games - against Lech Poznan and Standard Liege.

Jorge Jesus's side now face two clashes against Rangers in the Europa League, which could potentially help them confirm their spot in the knockout rounds of the competition.

As for Barcelona, they announced their worst financial results recently, and given Jesus's comments about the potential fee for the Uruguayan, it is difficult to see a move materialising in the near future.