Benfica could be forced to sell Manchester United target amid financial crisis - Reports

Benfica's financial troubles could force them to sell Manchester United target Antonio Silva. According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the Portuguese side could look to cash in on the youngster after a poor start to their campaign.

Benfica are just one point behind Liga Primeira leaders Sporting CP but their performances have been poor compared to last season. They have also lost all three of their group-stage games in the Champions League. Thus, to compensate for the loss of revenue, they could be convinced to sell Silva.

Manchester United have been monitoring the situation around the youngster for a while now. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has stated that the 19-year-old has a €100 million release clause but the club are willing to accept a deal in the range of €80-90 million.

Benfica have made some of the biggest sales in recent transfer history. They sold Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea for over €100 million and Darwin Nunez to Liverpool for close to €80 million.

United were believed to be in the market for a central defender after Harry Maguire was close to an exit from the club in the summer window. However, injuries to key starters have seen the 30-year-old step in and perform well, which could convince Erik ten Hag to keep him.

Rio Ferdinand criticizes two Manchester United stars for poor partnership with Rasmus Hojlund

Ferdinand believes that Hojlund needs more crosses in the box.

Rio Ferdinand has stated that Manchester United wingers Marcus Rashford and Antony are not offering the right support to striker Rasmus Hojlund. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former defender stated that the Danish youngster expects crosses delivered into the box, which the pair haven't provided.

He said (via the FIVE YouTube channel):

"I think we need to get to a place where we’re actually playing to our players’ strengths. You look at Hojlund, he wants the ball crossed. You saw the header he scored in the Champions League, you see the way he attacks crosses."

"Get the ball wide and cross it! Antony keeps chopping back on his left foot, doesn’t cross it. Marcus doesn’t really cross from that [left] side. Get past your full-back, or get a yard, and put the ball in the box! And he’ll attack it."

Hojlund has bagged three goals in the Champions League for Manchester United, showing his finishing prowess. However, he has yet to open his account in the Premier League.

United fans will be hoping that the youngster can open his tally in their upcoming fixture against Manchester City. The Red Devils have won just five of their first nine matches in the league and will be hoping for a change in their fortunes.