Benfica manager blasts 'ungrateful' Bernardo Silva for recent tweet

Benfica manager Jorge Jesus has blasted Bernardo Silva for his comments about the club. He claims that the Manchester City star is ungrateful to the Portuguese side after the player suggested that they need a new president.

There is a club president election at Benfica this week, and the former player tweeted out a lengthy statement. He wrote that the Portuguese side lacked ambition and needed a new president.

Bernardo Silva forced his way out Benfica: Jorge Jesus

Benfica manager Jorge Jesus has now taken the opportunity to reveal that Bernardo Silva forced his way out of the club. He also stated that the contract offer from AS Monaco turned the player's head and he asked the coach to let him leave. He said:

"For many years, I never wanted to talk about Bernardo Silva because he also messed with me for many years. It's okay with me. Now with the club president who helped him grow, who continues to provide great conditions for young people to go out to better clubs, it is very ungrateful," said Jorge Jesus.

"There are many defects that a man can have, but the worst thing is to be ungrateful. You can have a different idea, but you can't be ungrateful. I was the one who added Bernardo Silva to the team. We went on tour several games and when we arrived in Portugal, he asked me: 'Mister, what are your ideas about me? I want to know if I will play. I have a contract to leave, I'm going to earn 20 times more, and I need to help my family'," revealed Jorge Jesus.

Bernardo Silva played for 3 years under Jorge Jesus at Benfica before he moved to AS Monaco. He was at the Ligue 1 club for just two seasons before Manchester City came calling. The Portuguese star has been at the club ever since and has won several trophies with the Manchester side.

This is not the first time a social media post has landed Silva in the headlines. He was handed a one-match suspension and fined for his racist tweet about his teammate, Benjamin Mendy.