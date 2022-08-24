Benjamin Mendy made woman feel 'dirty and unclean' after alleged rape and told her he was 'small' down there, court hears

A woman has told a court how Benjamin Mendy made her feel 'dirty and unclean' following an alleged rape.

According to The Daily Star, the Manchester City defender is on trial and denies eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

Jurors watched a police interview in which the woman told a detective that she was invited to Mendy's house in July last year. Chester Crown Court then heard how the Frenchman asked her to come downstairs, where they began kissing by the swimming pool, before he dropped his pants.

BBC North West @BBCNWT Footballer Benjamin Mendy tried to "debate" a woman into having sex after getting her alone at a gathering at his mansion, a court has heard bbc.in/3wPmkTt Footballer Benjamin Mendy tried to "debate" a woman into having sex after getting her alone at a gathering at his mansion, a court has heard bbc.in/3wPmkTt

As quoted by The Star, she told police:

“His language was quite direct and crude. He said ‘You don’t trust me’ and I said ‘I don't know you’. He was like ‘All these women want to f*** me’ and I was like ‘OK’. I think he was saying stuff to make me want to do stuff with him.

“I was like I’m not doing anything like that and I literally had to give excuses as to why. It was like arguing with a brick wall.”

The woman then claimed that Mendy was insistent on the pair having sex, as she further added:

“It wasn’t something I would want to do, especially with someone I don’t know. And I was sober as well so I was very aware of everything.

“And I was like I don’t want to do anything, I don’t know you, I would rather get to know someone better, it wouldn’t even be enjoyable for me. He said ‘It’s small, don’t worry’ and I said ‘That’s not helping.”

She added:

“We just ended up having sex and it wasn’t long or anything - within 20 seconds it was over.”

The woman told police that the alleged rape left her feeling 'dirty and unclean.'

Trial of Benjamin Mendy continues and expected to last up to four months

The Star also reported that earlier in the week, Prosecutor Timothy Cray QC told jurors that Mendy raped two other women on the same night.

The court heard that the alleged offenses took place at the footballer's 'isolated' home in Mottram St Andrew, in rural Cheshire.

Also on trial with Mendy is his alleged 'fixer' Louis Saha Matturie, who is 41-years-old. It is alleged the two are friends and that Matturie would allegedly help find young women. He was also present for parties where young women were allegedly raped.

The trial is scheduled to continue for four months.

Sam Lee @SamLee



Alleged incident took place at a party at Mendy’s house the day before City played Chelsea, where he was on the bench.



theathletic.com/3531696/2022/0… Updates from the Benjamin Mendy trial, where a woman who accuses him of sexual assault had wanted to sue him and Manchester City.Alleged incident took place at a party at Mendy’s house the day before City played Chelsea, where he was on the bench. Updates from the Benjamin Mendy trial, where a woman who accuses him of sexual assault had wanted to sue him and Manchester City. Alleged incident took place at a party at Mendy’s house the day before City played Chelsea, where he was on the bench. theathletic.com/3531696/2022/0…

