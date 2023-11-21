Benjamin Mendy set to sue Manchester City over unpaid wages during r*pe and sexual assault trial

In a recent development, former Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy is preparing to initiate legal proceedings against his previous club.

The 29-year-old's contention centers around what he perceives as a substantial sum of unpaid wages, which are said to be in millions of pounds. The left-back will approach an employment tribunal in his attempt to reclaim earnings that he believes were improperly withheld.

Reportedly, this issue began in September 2021 following Mendy's initial charges and subsequent custody. He experienced a significant turn in his legal battles in that same period, having been acquitted of the charges of rape and attempted rape.

According to a statement from the left-back's representatives, the club failed to provide any wages from the point of his custody until the end of his contract in June 2023 (via First Post):

“Nick De Marco KC… is acting for the former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy in a multi-million-pound claim for unauthorised deductions from wages.

“Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, following Mr Mendy being charged with various offences all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023. The claim will come before an employment tribunal.”

Financially, the stakes are high for Mendy, who was on a substantial weekly salary of approximately £100,000 while with the Cityzens. He has since moved on from England, having joined French club Lorient for the current season.

Bernardo Silva expresses desire to steer Joao Neves to Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has openly voiced his preference for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves to join Manchester City, potentially influencing the young player's future in the Premier League. This sentiment comes amidst interest from rival club Manchester United, who are reportedly pushing to sign the 19-year-old from Benfica.

Silva and Neves share a bond as teammates in the Portugal national team, with the latter making waves with his impressive performances for Benfica. He stepped into a significant role in the team following the departure of Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea in a high-profile move for £105 million in January.

Silva, at a gala event in Portugal, shared his hopes for Neves' future with a clear preference for City (via Daily Post):

“He arrived at the national team, settled in and integrated very well. He’s another one to help, if the coach thinks so, to help us help win the European Championship. For City instead of United? If I can, I will pull strings for Joao Neves to go to Man City. I’d like to see Joao joining City instead of Man United, of course.”

The 19-year-old has played 11 games for Benfica this season, impressing enough to be called up to the Portugal national team, where he has made three appearances.