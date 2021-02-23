Benoit Badiashile confirms that he turned down £22 million offer from Manchester United

Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile has revealed that he has no regrets over turning down a £22m offer from Manchester United last summer.

Speaking to RMC about the reason he turned down the Red Devils, the 19-year-old said:

‘'It was the right choice, first off is I have not enjoyed good seasons since I have been at Monaco,’'

''We played to stay up and so now I am really experiencing the top of the table and I think that continuing with the club that formed me was the right decision and this is being proved by the season that we are having.’'

When asked whether he had any regrets over turning down a move to Manchester United, he simply replied ‘No, not at all.'

The Old Trafford outfit have been in the market for a central defender in the last few years, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of a defensive partner for club captain Harry Maguire.

Manchester United have conceded 32 goals from just 25 Premier League games this term and this represents the worst defensive record among the top five teams.

Maguire has been blamed a fair bit but the England international has largely been the club's most consistent defender. Victor Lindelof has struggled for consistency throughout his spell at Old Trafford, while Eric Bailly's poor fitness record means that he cannot be counted upon in the long-term.

Manchester United's search for a center-back to continue in the summer

Having failed to land any of their defensive targets last year, Manchester United are likely to continue their search for a center-back when the transfer window reopens.

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos is the most high-profile defender that could be available, with the 34-year-old currently in the final months of his contract with the Bernabeu outfit.

There are reports that he has failed to agree terms to a fresh deal, with Manchester United rumored to be his next destination. The Red Devils had been linked with the World Cup winner in the past before he ultimately extended his contract with Real Madrid.

Apart from Ramos, the 13-time Premier League champions have also been linked with RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu, and Braga’s David Carmo.

The club had earlier eyed Dayot Upamecano before the 22-year-old agreed a pre-contract to join Bayern Munich.