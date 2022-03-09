"Bernabeu is your backyard" - Lionel Messi fans 'can't wait to witness greatness' ahead of Real Madrid vs PSG

Fans of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi seem eager to see their hero put up a vintage performance when the Ligue 1 giants travel to Real Madrid for yet another European adventure.

Messi put up numerous memorable performances against Los Blancos during his time at Barcelona. Many of those iconic displays came at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the UEFA Champions League second-leg clash between PSG and Real Madrid will take place.

Les Parisiens currently hold a 1-0 lead in the Round of 16 tie thanks to Kylian Mbappe's injury-time goal in the first leg at the Parc des Princes. Though Messi put in a decent overall display in that match, he missed a second-half penalty that could've given his side a greater advantage.

The Argentine maestro's fans expect him to put in an improved performance tonight in the Spanish capital. One fan even referred to the Bernabeu as Messi's "backyard."

Here are some of the tweets from his fans ahead of the marquee match-up:

Lummygee @Lummygee1 #Messi There’s party tonight can’t wait to witness the greatness again There’s party tonight can’t wait to witness the greatness again 🐐 #Messi https://t.co/QswAg8FD1U

What are some of PSG forward Lionel Messi's greatest performances at the Santiago Bernabeu?

Lionel Messi hasn't gotten off to the greatest of starts at PSG, having joined the club last summer. He has managed just seven goals in 24 appearances across all competitions this season, though he has also laid out an excellent 11 assists.

However, the Argentine will be motivated to do well against Real Madrid, having spent almost all of his career playing for their arch-rivals Barcelona.

One of his greatest performances in El Clasico came in 2009 when the Blaugrana thrashed Los Blancos 6-2 on their own turf in La Liga. Messi shone in that match, scoring once in either half and providing an assist as Barcelona ran riot.

The PSG forward was the difference-maker in the Champions League semi-final two years later as well. Messi scored twice, including a tremendous solo goal, to give Barcelona a 2-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. Three seasons later, he scored a hat-trick to give the Catalans a 4-3 victory in a league fixture.

Squawka Football @Squawka



42'

65'

84'



Not much has changed. ON THIS DAY: In 2014, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-3 at the Bernabéu.42'65'84'Not much has changed. ON THIS DAY: In 2014, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-3 at the Bernabéu.42' ⚽️65' ⚽️84' ⚽️Not much has changed. 🐐 https://t.co/kRFDsR7qUp

One of his most memorable performances for the Blaugrana at the Bernabeu came in the 2016-17 La Liga season. Barcelona desperately needed a win and their talisman responded by scoring twice, including the winner deep into injury-time, to seal a 3-2 victory.

Lionel Messi's most recent outstanding display away to Real Madrid was during the 2017-18 league season. He scored a penalty and got an assist towards the end of the game to give Barcelona a stunning 3-0 away win.

It is worth noting that the Argentine hasn't scored at the Bernabeu or against Los Blancos since then.

