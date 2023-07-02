Bernardo Silva married model Ines Tomaz in Portugal as several Manchester City superstars attended ceremony

Manchester City superstar Bernanrdo Silva recently got married to his model partner Ines Tomaz. His club teammates, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, and Riyad Mahrez, were among the attendees.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, who is Silva's international teammate, was also present. Silva tied the knot with his long-term partner in off-season, after helping Manchester City win the treble this past season.

Tomaz is a model and she previously represented Portugal in Miss Global 2017. She often shares images alongside Bernardo Silva on her social media handles. The pair have now decided to tie the knot officially as well.

Tomaz is currently pregnant with the Manchester City player's child. She often shows off her baby bump on social media.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola recently called Bernardo Silva one of the best players he has ever coached

Pep Guardiola

Bernardo Silva is one of the craftiest players in world football at the moment. Technically, he is as good as any player in the world. Apart from that, Silva is very coachable also, according to Pep Guardiola.

During his time at Barcelona, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich, Guardiola has coached world-class talents. The Spaniard, however, held Silva in high regard. Speaking about the Portugal international, he said during the 2022-23 season (via Sky Sports):

"I have been lucky to coach some very good players for Barca and Bayern. He is one of the best players I ever trained in my life, ever. He is something special as a football player."

He added:

"Bernardo is a football player. He can play everywhere because he understands the game perfectly and every action with and without the ball."

Silva scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 55 matches across competitions this past season as City lifted the treble. His future, however, is in doubt. The player has reportedly received a mega £930,000 per week from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

