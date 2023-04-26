“Best 1v1 player in the world” - Girona boss Michel lavishes praise on Real Madrid superstar after 4-2 win

Girona manager Michel has lauded Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior's skill and tenacity after they beat Los Blancos 4-2 in La Liga on Tuesday, April 25.

Valentin Castellanos scored all four goals for Girona at the Montilivi Stadium, while Vinicius and Lucas Vazquez scored one each for the visitors. The Brazilian winger made an incredible 20 dribble attempts in the game, with eight being successful.

After the game, Girona manager Michel heaped praise on Vinicius, saying (via @theMadridZone):

“Vinícius never disconnects from the game, he is the best 1v1 player in the world.”

While his skill level is second to none, Vinicius' ability to just keep attacking the opposition's defense certainly makes him stand out. In addition to causing problems for defenders, he has now scored 22 goals and provided 19 assists in 48 games for Real Madrid across competitions this season.

However, the Brazilian ace wasn't able to help Los Blancos carve out a win against Girona on Tuesday. Real Madrid are currently 11 points behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race, having played one more game than Barca.

They will next host UD Almeria on Saturday, April 29.

Carlo Ancelotti apologises to Real Madrid fans after loss against Girona

Real Madrid had a whopping 72% possession against Girona and recorded 18 attempts on goal as compared to the hosts' 13. However, they were still unable to carve out many clear-cut chances and allowed the Blanquivermells too much space on the counter.

Girona broke them down easily as Valentin Castellanos scored four goals within 62 minutes. After the game, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged his side's poor performance and told the club's fans (via 90min):

"I understand that you are hurt. We apologise. So are we. But the fans know that we will be fine, both in the Copa del Rey final and in the semi-final [against Manchester City].

"It's tough, because when you lose, it has to be. The game has been bad in defence, and that has been the key, because with the ball we did well, especially at the beginning."

He added:

"But we weren't forceful in the duels, they caught us in two counters and, from there, everything became more difficult. We tried to come back individually, not as a team. Because today, the team has not played.

"The individual level was also below normal, not just for some, but in general. The level has been very low."

Real Madrid will now face Almeria and Real Sociedad in La Liga before their Copa del Rey final clash against Osasuna on May 6. They will then host Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on May 9.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes