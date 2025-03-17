"Best attacking team in the league" - Mikel Arteta makes big claim about Chelsea after Arsenal's 1-0 win over the Blues

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made a bold statement about Chelsea’s attacking prowess following his side’s 1-0 Premier League victory over the Blues on Sunday (March 16). The Gunners secured a crucial win at the Emirates Stadium, but Arteta was full of praise for Chelsea’s offensive capabilities, claiming they are the "best attacking team" in the league.

While Chelsea had more possession (59%) throughout the 90 minutes of play, they were toothless in attack, as most of their play was confined to midfield. The Gunners bested their London rivals in terms of attacking threats, which was evident in the first 20 minutes of the match.

Despite the fact that Chelsea barely laid a glove on David Raya, Arteta suggested the Blues' attacking prowess, in general, surpassed that of his side.

Speaking after the match, Arteta expressed his delight at the result and Arsenal’s performance, but he also highlighted the threat posed by Enzo Maresca’s side. The Gunners boss said (via Metro):

''I’m very happy, obviously, with the result and with big parts of the performance. We had a lot of chances and then we concede almost nothing apart from a strange save from David [Raya]. That’s huge credit to the team because in my opinion, Chelsea are the best attacking team in the league.’’

When Arteta was asked to clarify his claim, he said:

''By a mile, I mean the stats say it and everything that I've seen, say it. They can open you up, they can run in transition, they have individual quality, any player in the defensive line can throw you in behind, they can combine on both sides, on weak sides and they are missing some big players as well at the moment.’’

''Obviously, the quality that they have'' – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Chelsea can be strong contenders next season

Mikel Arteta further said Chelsea had what it takes to be strong contenders next season. Chelsea have struggled for consistency in the past couple of weeks as they currently sit in the fourth position on the league table.

The Arsenal boss, however, believes the story would be different for the Blues next season. He opined that Chelsea’s struggles this season are largely due to a combination of injuries and the burden of playing on multiple fronts.

Arteta said (via the club’s official website):

''Yeah and I think they wouldn't have to play Thursday, Saturday and the amount of injuries that they had as well, they were on the edge because of the manager that they have that is really good and the players and the squad, obviously, the quality that they have.’’

Arsenal and Chelsea will next be in league action against Fulham (April 1) and Tottenham (April 3), respectively, after the international break.

