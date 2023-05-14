"Best club in the world", "Greater than everything Madrid will do this season" - Twitter erupts as Barcelona are crowned La Liga champions

Barcelona sealed their first league title in four years by beating Espanyol 4-2 at Estadi Cornellà-El Prat on Sunday (May 14).

The Blaugrana headed into the clash with the Periquitos knowing a victory would see them crowned champions. Xavi's side romped to victory in style with a ruthless first-half performance.

It took just 11 minutes for Robert Lewandowski to fire Barcelona into the lead. The Polish frontman was on hand to place home from close range. Alejandro Balde's cross took a deflection before falling to the striker who made no mistake.

Espanyol nearly hit back through Joselu when former Barca striker Martin Braithwaite's cross met the Spanish attacker. However, Ronald Araujo was on hand to scramble the ball away to safety in the 13th minute.

Balde then doubled the Blaugrana's lead in the 20th minute with a fierce close-range volley. The visiting supporters were in hysteria as their four years of waiting for league glory were coming to an end.

Lewandowski was then denied by Periquitos goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco in the 24th minute. He did well to turn the Pole's low effort away while Raphinha nearly slid in at the back post.

The Barcelona frontman then put the ribbons on the La Liga title when he bagged his 31st goal of the season in all competitions. Lewandowski struck in the 40th minute after fine work from Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong. The midfield duo worked the ball to Raphinha who found the Pole who buried the ball home.

It was much of the same in the second half with Barca dominant. Jules Kounde got in on the act in the 53rd minute with a superb header. The Frenchman met De Jong's sensational cross to give his side a 4-0 lead.

Espanyol did hit back through Javi Puado in the 73rd minute but it was mere consolation. The Spanish forward scored perhaps the best goal of the night when he chipped Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Joselu then added another in the 90+2nd minute for Luis Garcia's side but Barca were already out of sight by that point. It was a comfortable victory for Xavi's men who have won the title with four games left to play. They also relegated their rivals Espanyol in the process.

One fan was thrilled with the win and took a shot at last season's champions Real Madrid:

"This Barcelona squad winning the league over your 100ms signings will be greater than everything Madrid will do this season."

Another fan heralded the Catalan giants as:

"The best club in the world."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Blaugrana winning their first league title since 2019:

433 @433 BARCELONA WIN LALIGA FOR THE 27TH TIME BARCELONA WIN LALIGA FOR THE 27TH TIME 🏆⭐️ 🔵🔴 https://t.co/lAnS0MlJRk

David Diagi @XceptionalDAViD @FCBarcelona After 3 seasons. It feels good to be home again @FCBarcelona After 3 seasons. It feels good to be home again

P¶bL0 Vib£z π¶ti0π ✍️✍🏿✍🏻 @SeyiBankzz

Pedri assist

Raphinha assist

Lewandowski Pichichi

Espanyol getting relegated





All these in the first half of the game Balde masterclassPedri assistRaphinha assistLewandowski PichichiEspanyol getting relegatedAll these in the first half of the game Balde masterclassPedri assistRaphinha assistLewandowski PichichiEspanyol getting relegated🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥All these in the first half of the game https://t.co/4lrQytoA74

Champion 💫😡 @themoney_god__ @FabrizioRomano @Abaari5 this Barcelona squad winning the league over your 100ms signings will be greater than everything Madrid will do this season this Barcelona squad winning the league over your 100ms signings will be greater than everything Madrid will do this season @FabrizioRomano @Abaari5 😭😭 this Barcelona squad winning the league over your 100ms signings will be greater than everything Madrid will do this season

FOOTTOON @foottoon1 @FCBarcelona Real Madrid fans reaction on Barca's winning la Liga @FCBarcelona Real Madrid fans reaction on Barca's winning la Liga https://t.co/Jxt4Pjk8yf

DesmundOris @Desmund_Oris @FCBarcelona @Nuellaaa_ Did it as a player. Now he is doing it as a coach. We would rule Spain for a very long time @FCBarcelona @Nuellaaa_ Did it as a player. Now he is doing it as a coach. We would rule Spain for a very long time https://t.co/Bi7ROwHB7z

Mustapha Abdulkarim @Mustapha_abduol

Congratulations to all of us 🥂🤸 @FCBarcelona Winning laliga in a very impressive wayCongratulations to all of us🥂🤸 @FCBarcelona Winning laliga in a very impressive way🏆Congratulations to all of us🎉🥂🤸💪

Trey @UTDTrey Watch Barcelona win that La Liga trophy, that should have been you. Use this as motivation to win the Champions League @realmadrid Watch Barcelona win that La Liga trophy, that should have been you. Use this as motivation to win the Champions League @realmadrid

Noodle Vini @vini_ball Congratulations to FC Barcelona on winning the La Liga title and closing the gap to Real Madrid from 9 titles to 8 Congratulations to FC Barcelona on winning the La Liga title and closing the gap to Real Madrid from 9 titles to 8 😭😭 https://t.co/1GooRrBLBV

ZIAD IS HAPPY FOREVER  🇦🇷 @Ziad_EJ FC Barcelona is back



The greatest football club of all time FC Barcelona is backThe greatest football club of all time https://t.co/fXyxGcRJZP

Berneese @the_berneese_



FC Barcelona is once again the League champion!!🥺 Barcelona 2022/2023 squad will never be forgotten..with financial crisis, with the Negreira case, with several injuries, with a team still under construction...FC Barcelona is once again the League champion!!🥺 Barcelona 2022/2023 squad will never be forgotten..with financial crisis, with the Negreira case, with several injuries, with a team still under construction...FC Barcelona is once again the League champion!!🥺💙❤️ https://t.co/wv5VcjQkLl

maria¹⁶ @scuderiafcb "barcelona vai emplacar 3 golden boys seguidos"

my honest reaction: "barcelona vai emplacar 3 golden boys seguidos"my honest reaction: https://t.co/hWgGv3Rz56

Nungua Burnaboy @Views09



From Messi and Ronaldo’s shadow to Lewandowski’s shadow, I feel for him Benzema thought he will be winning Pichichi b2b after Messi left only for Lewandowski to join BarcelonaFrom Messi and Ronaldo’s shadow to Lewandowski’s shadow, I feel for him Benzema thought he will be winning Pichichi b2b after Messi left only for Lewandowski to join Barcelona 😂From Messi and Ronaldo’s shadow to Lewandowski’s shadow, I feel for him 😭 https://t.co/LAeAQbIqUd

ZIAD IS HAPPY FOREVER  🇦🇷 @Ziad_EJ It’s been so long since I’ve celebrated Barcelona win La Liga



(it’s been 4 years) It’s been so long since I’ve celebrated Barcelona win La Liga (it’s been 4 years) https://t.co/j8DqwzdbuT

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku YES!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO XAVI! WON LA LIGA IN HIS FIRST FULL SEASON AS FC BARCELONA COACH. MY COACH! YES!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO XAVI! WON LA LIGA IN HIS FIRST FULL SEASON AS FC BARCELONA COACH. MY COACH! 🙌🙏🔵🔴 https://t.co/nIeH9Fi3Ip

Essel @Esselguy Barcelona winning the league in Barcelona, congrats to the boys

Lots of goals and cleansheets Barcelona winning the league in Barcelona, congrats to the boysLots of goals and cleansheets

Guvnor @CFCGuvnor @FabrizioRomano Gonna activate the 8th lever to pay for their victory parade @FabrizioRomano Gonna activate the 8th lever to pay for their victory parade

Majorfut @Majorfutbalista @FabrizioRomano This is why barcelona is the biggest club in la liga @FabrizioRomano This is why barcelona is the biggest club in la liga

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique will join the club's trophy parade

Pique will celebrate with Barcelona.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique will be part of the celebrations that ensue in Catalonia once the season concludes. Blaugrana boss Xavi confirmed so ahead of his side's clash with Espanyol. He said:

"Yes, we thought about it. It is a special case because he retired, not like other players who are in other teams. We will notify him for the celebration ."

Pique brought an end to his illustrious career last November. He won the La Liga title eight times before the Catalan giants sealed the title against Espanyol. The Spaniard will be celebrating his ninth triumph after making six appearances in the league this season.

Poll : 0 votes