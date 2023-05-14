"Best club in the world", "Greater than everything Madrid will do this season" - Twitter erupts as Barcelona are crowned La Liga champions

Barcelona sealed their first league title in four years by beating Espanyol 4-2 at Estadi Cornellà-El Prat on Sunday (May 14).
The Blaugrana headed into the clash with the Periquitos knowing a victory would see them crowned champions. Xavi's side romped to victory in style with a ruthless first-half performance.
It took just 11 minutes for Robert Lewandowski to fire Barcelona into the lead. The Polish frontman was on hand to place home from close range. Alejandro Balde's cross took a deflection before falling to the striker who made no mistake.
Espanyol nearly hit back through Joselu when former Barca striker Martin Braithwaite's cross met the Spanish attacker. However, Ronald Araujo was on hand to scramble the ball away to safety in the 13th minute.
Balde then doubled the Blaugrana's lead in the 20th minute with a fierce close-range volley. The visiting supporters were in hysteria as their four years of waiting for league glory were coming to an end.
Lewandowski was then denied by Periquitos goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco in the 24th minute. He did well to turn the Pole's low effort away while Raphinha nearly slid in at the back post.
The Barcelona frontman then put the ribbons on the La Liga title when he bagged his 31st goal of the season in all competitions. Lewandowski struck in the 40th minute after fine work from Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong. The midfield duo worked the ball to Raphinha who found the Pole who buried the ball home.
It was much of the same in the second half with Barca dominant. Jules Kounde got in on the act in the 53rd minute with a superb header. The Frenchman met De Jong's sensational cross to give his side a 4-0 lead.
Espanyol did hit back through Javi Puado in the 73rd minute but it was mere consolation. The Spanish forward scored perhaps the best goal of the night when he chipped Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Joselu then added another in the 90+2nd minute for Luis Garcia's side but Barca were already out of sight by that point. It was a comfortable victory for Xavi's men who have won the title with four games left to play. They also relegated their rivals Espanyol in the process.
One fan was thrilled with the win and took a shot at last season's champions Real Madrid:
"This Barcelona squad winning the league over your 100ms signings will be greater than everything Madrid will do this season."
Another fan heralded the Catalan giants as:
"The best club in the world."
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Blaugrana winning their first league title since 2019:
Barcelona legend Gerard Pique will join the club's trophy parade
Barcelona legend Gerard Pique will be part of the celebrations that ensue in Catalonia once the season concludes. Blaugrana boss Xavi confirmed so ahead of his side's clash with Espanyol. He said:
"Yes, we thought about it. It is a special case because he retired, not like other players who are in other teams. We will notify him for the celebration ."
Pique brought an end to his illustrious career last November. He won the La Liga title eight times before the Catalan giants sealed the title against Espanyol. The Spaniard will be celebrating his ninth triumph after making six appearances in the league this season.