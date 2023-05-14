Will Gerard Pique be part of Barcelona parade if they win the La Liga title this season?

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique will reportedly take part in the club's potential title celebrations despite retiring in November.

Barca are moving ever closer to winning the La Liga title and will do so if they beat Espanyol today (May 14). There have been question marks over whether Pique, 36, will take part in a parade celebrating the men's and women's team league triumphs.

Xavi has confirmed that Pique will be part of those festivities as he retired during the season. The Barcelona boss said ahead of the encounter with Espnayol (via El Nacional):

"Yes, we thought about it. It is a special case because he retired, not like other players who are in other teams. We will notify him for the celebration."

Gerard Pique called time on his career in November after becoming a Blaugrana icon during his time at the club. He made 616 appearances for the club, winning the La Liga title eight times and the Champions League on four occasions.

The Spaniard left a touching message to the club when announcing his retirement with an Instagram post. He stated (via the Guardian):

“I will become a regular fan. I will support the team. I will pass my love for Barça to my children, like my family did with me. And you know me, sooner or later, I will be back.”

Barcelona have enjoyed a phenomenal La Liga campaign that has seen them win 26 of 33 games. Pique featured 10 times across competitions, six times in the league.

Gerard Pique gives his thoughts on Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona

Gerard Pique commended on Messi's future.

Gerard Pique weighed in on the speculation surrounding Lionel Messi's future in March. The Argentine icon looks likely to be leaving PSG once his contract expires at the end of the season. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona.

Messi left the Blaugrana when they were unable to afford a new contract for their former captain. Pique thinks winning the FIFA World Cup was the last achievement the Argentine needed to seal his legacy as the greatest player in history. He told RAC 1:

"Only he knows his future. I think that winning the World Cup was the dream he had on a personal level. It was the title he needed to be considered the best in history. Now everyone is convinced of it."

Pique then touched on Messi's potential reunion with Barcelona by explaining how special it would be for the club and their fans:

"Barça can be there. For the Catalans, for him to return on a sentimental level would be incredible. But it is a decision for him. Here, no matter how much people say, those words are only their feelings and their motivation."

Messi is set to make a decision about his future once the season ends. A move to Saudi side Al Hilal or MLS franchise Inter Miami have also been touted as options. He became a Barca legend during his time at Camp Nou, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games.

