“Best day ever” - Young fan reacts after getting a blanket from Real Madrid superstar

A young ball boy, who received a blanket from Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, reacted to the same, calling him his 'favorite'.

Los Blancos faced Arandina, who play in the fourth tier of Spanish football, at the El Montecillo Stadium on Saturday, January 6. The Copa del Rey Round of 32 clash ended in a dominant 3-1 win for the visitors.

Joselu opened the scoring in the 54th minute from the penalty spot after Brahim Diaz was fouled in the box. Diaz doubled their lead in the 55th minute before turning provider for Rodrygo Goes' stoppage-time goal. Arandina got one back in the third minute of stoppage time via an own goal from Nacho Fernandez.

Jude Bellingham got a complete rest on the night but made a gesture that caught the eyes of everyone. The Real Madrid man put a blanket over a ball boy, who was cold during the game.

After the clash, Oli, the ball boy, spoke about the incident, saying (via Madrid Xtra):

"Jude Bellingham is my favourite. I didn't understand what he told me. Very nice gesture, best day ever."

Bellingham arrived at Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €103 million last summer. He has been exceptional for the Spanish giants, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists in 22 games across competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti on Arda Guler's debut in Real Madrid's win over Arandina

One of the talking points from Real Madrid's win over Arandina was Arda Guler finally making his debut for the Spanish giants. The youngster joined Los Blancos from Fenerbahce for a reported fee of €20 million but has been out of action due to injury.

Guler started against Arandina had played for an hour before being replaced by Federico Valverde. The 18-year-old midfielder completed 35/39 passes, made two key passes, hit the woodwork once, and completed 2/3 dribble attempts.

After the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti assessed Guler's performance, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“He played for an hour at a good level. Obviously he is not at the physical level. He showed his quality. He showed it in the first half. I said we have to be patient with him. He has personality, he has character. That’s good. He stands out for the quality he has with his feet, but character is also important to do well at Real Madrid.”

The Merengues will next be in action against Atletico Madrid at the Al-Awwal Stadium in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Wednesday, January 10.