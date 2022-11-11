"Best defender in the world" - PSG teammate takes a dig at Luis Enrique after Sergio Ramos is dropped from the Spain squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi has praised club teammate Sergio Ramos after the latter was left out of Spain's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Roja announced their 26-man roster for the upcoming edition of the quadrennial tournament in Qatar. Ramos was one of the major absentees, with head coach Luis Enrique picking the likes of Aymeric Lapore, Eric Garcia and Pau Torres ahead of him.

Shortly after Spain's squad announcement for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Hakimi took to Twitter to praise Ramos, writing:

"Sergio Ramos Best defend[er] in the world 👏🏻"

Many expected the centre-back to make it into Enrique's squad due to his form for PSG this term. Ramos, who struggled with injuries for much of his debut campaign in Paris last season, has been ever-present in the Parisians' starting line-up.

The veteran defender has made 19 appearances across all competitions, six more than he had in the whole of last season. In those games, Ramos has scored once and assisted once, while helping PSG keep seven clean sheets.

At 36, this year's FIFA World Cup was likely his last chance to represent Spain at the marquee tournament. He notably played a key role in La Roja lifting the title in 2010 and was part of their UEFA Euro-winning contingents in 2008 and 2012 as well.

Overall, Sergio Ramos has won 180 caps for his country, scoring 23 goals and recording eight assists. He last played for the team in a 3-1 win over Kosovo in a FIFA World Cup qualifier back in March 2021.

PSG's Sergio Ramos and Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara the major absentees from Spain's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Spain will be taking a fairly stacked roster to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While most of the selections were straightforward, the absence of PSG defender Sergio Ramos and Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara raised eyebrows. Both players have been solid for their clubs this term, though Thiago has had to battle injury problems.

Here is La Roja's complete squad for the upcoming World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Hugo Guillamon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri Hernandez, Pablo Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri Gonzalez, Koke.

Attackers: Ferran Tottes, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati.

