"The best on earth" - Chelsea fans react to 22-year-old's incredible display with the national team

Chelsea fans heaped praise on attacking midfielder Kai Havertz after the 22-year-old scored again whilst on international duty with the German national team.

Germany secured a 4-1 win over Armenia in their FIFA World Cup Qualifier game. Chelsea's Kai Havertz opened the scoring at the 15-minute mark before a brace from Ilkay Gundogan and a goal from Jonas Hofmann sealed the victory for the Germans.

Chelsea fans were understandably pleased to see Kai Havertz get back in form with the German national team. Here are some of the best tweets from Blues supporters:

Ryan @Ryan15986 @CFCDaily Man's on fire for Germany this season 😂 @CFCDaily Man's on fire for Germany this season 😂

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Vince™ @Blue_Footy Armenia vs Germany has kicked off with Havertz and Muller leading the line for Germany in a 3-5-2 formation. Armenia vs Germany has kicked off with Havertz and Muller leading the line for Germany in a 3-5-2 formation. Muller playing off Havertz. It seems Tuchel and Flick see Havertz as a number 9. twitter.com/Blue_Footy/sta… Muller playing off Havertz. It seems Tuchel and Flick see Havertz as a number 9. twitter.com/Blue_Footy/sta…

The A Llister @a_llister @goal @kaihavertz29 Maybe if Chelsea adopts the German national kit and replaces the country’s flag with the club’s logo, Kai Havertz will produce the same results in the premier league. @goal @kaihavertz29 Maybe if Chelsea adopts the German national kit and replaces the country’s flag with the club’s logo, Kai Havertz will produce the same results in the premier league.

M Hujeifa @MHujeifa @goal @kaihavertz29 Once he got the ball seema like he is unstoppable.. Running forward faster than usain bolt @goal @kaihavertz29 Once he got the ball seema like he is unstoppable.. Running forward faster than usain bolt

𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙨𝙚𝙖 𝙎𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙏𝙑🌐 @ChelseaStreamTv 17 goal contributions in 17 starts for Kai Havertz with Germany! 🔵🇩🇪



"Wunderkind" 🌟 17 goal contributions in 17 starts for Kai Havertz with Germany! 🔵🇩🇪"Wunderkind" 🌟 https://t.co/4EFKzXBcJ6

CFC1989 @CFCBurt89 @AbsoluteChelsea Shame he doesn’t have similar stats for his club @AbsoluteChelsea Shame he doesn’t have similar stats for his club

It is worth noting that Germany had already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar even before their game against Armenia. The 2014 World Cup winners are currently joined by France, Denmark, Belgium, Croatia, Spain and Serbia from the UEFA countries.

Kai Haverz has had a stellar time with the German national team. The young forward has scored seven times in 23 caps for Germany, including three goals in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

Despite his impressive form on the international stage, Kai Havertz has struggled for consistency so far this season. He has scored four goals and registered two assists in 16 games across all competitions.

The German international has been used as a false 9 by Thomas Tuchel in the absence of Romelu Lukaku.

Kai Havertz already has a place in Chelsea's illustrious history. The 22-year-old scored the winning goal in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

Havertz's goal helped the Blues secure their second Champions League title in the club's history.

Chelsea have made early gains in the race for the Premier League title

As things stand, Chelsea have made early gains in the race for the Premier League title. The Blues were deemed one of the favorites for the league title alongside Manchester City.

Chelsea are top of the Premier League standings, having amassed 26 points from 11 games so far this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently three points ahead of Manchester City and West Ham United and four points clear of Liverpool.

Chelsea's title charge is based on their resolute defense. The Blues have only conceded four goals in the Premier League so far, whilst scoring 27 goals.

Another positive note for Chelsea is that they don't need to rely on one player for their goals. 15 different Chelsea players have found the back of the net in the Premier League.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Arjun Panchadar