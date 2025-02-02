"Best eleven so far with Saka out", "The best Arteta could cook" - Fans react as Arsenal name 'strong' lineup for Manchester City clash

Arsenal fans have reacted positively to Mikel Arteta's team selection for their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday, February 2. The two sides are scheduled to lock horns at the Emirates.

The Gunners will look to cut down on the nine-point gap between them and league leaders Liverpool when they battle a Manchester City side that has blown hot and cold in recent weeks.

Arteta has made seven changes to the starting XI that played against Girona in the UEFA Champions League last Wednesday. Goalkeeper David Raya returns to line-up against Pep Guardiola's side.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, who received a red card last week against Wolverhampton Wanderers, is back in the team after his three-match ban was rescinded. Jurien Timber and William Saliba also return to the starting lineup in a four-man defense completed by Gabriel Magajalles.

In midfield, Arteta has chosen the trio of Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odeegard. The Gunners' attack is still bereft of Bukayo Saka, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz will lead the offense.

Arsenal fans were impressed with the manager's choice of players for the clash with Manchester City. Below are some reactions after the lineup was posted on the club's official X handle:

"This is our best Eleven so far with Saka out," a fan commented.

"Solid lineup. The best Arteta could cook. Let’s hope the boys put in their best and luck be on our side!" a second fan wrote.

"The best if what we have. Let’s give it our all," a third fan said.

"Strong lineup let’s goo gunners," one fan added.

"Should be able to get the job done," another fan opined.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on importance of victory against Manchester City as PL title race builds up

Arsenal manager Mike Arteta believes that a win against Manchester City on Sunday would boost the Gunners' title race chances.

When asked how decisive the result of the Manchester City game could be in the title race, the Spanish manager said (via the club's website):

"It would be a big boost for us. Winning big matches is always something special. Every time we play a big match against one of our big rivals it brings something extra - the confidence, the emotion, the fact that they are there and continue to win - for that we want to achieve."

Arsenal are second in the standings, nine points behind leaders Liverpool after 23 games played by each team.

