"Best fit for him" - Tony Cascarino advises Chelsea star Mason Mount to join Premier League rivals amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal

Tony Cascasrino has advised Mason Mount to pick Arsenal if he leaves Chelsea. He reckons that the midfielder is ideal to play the Granit Xhaka role, should the Swiss star leaves this summer.

Mount has stalled contract talks with Chelsea and is close to leaving the club this summer. He has reported interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich as well but is yet to make a decision.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cascasrino said that Arsenal are the perfect fit for Mount. He believes the midfielder could add goals and chip in perfectly for Mikel Arteta's side. The former Chelsea man said:

"I look at Arsenal as probably the best fit for him, because I think he can do the Xhaka role really well. Mason will always get goals. He's got a great eye for the goal. He's a good finisher, and he will always chip in. He’s very capable of getting ten-plus goals a season, and I think he’d fit well in this Arsenal team."

Cascarino continued:

"But then you’ve got four really top managers - Arteta, Tuchel, Klopp and Ten Hag - they are four of the best ten managers in world football, so it’s a really tough one. I would say that Arsenal feels like the most natural fit for him because of the way they play."

He added:

“He’s great in that freedom role they’ve given Xhaka this season. To not be a winger, but being a midfielder who breaks in behind defenders and gets in the 18 yard box to get goals, - that's where Mason is really, really good. The only thing I’ve heard is that there’s a lot more expectation on Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal next year, so would he be challenging for that spot? He’s a real talent.

Mount is a two-time Chelsea Player of the Year winner after breaking into the first time in 2019. He registered 29 goal contributions n the 2021-22 season.

The Englishman, though, has had a poor season by his standards this campaign, registering three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions. His contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer of 2024.

What's next for Chelsea's Mason Mount and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka?

Mason Mount is leaning towards a move to Manchester United, as per The Athletic. The midfielder is still open to talks with Chelsea, but the report added that the two parties are not close to agreeing terms.

Liverpool were in the running for the midfielder and were the first to register interest in the England international, as per reports. However, they have fallen behind after Mount came under United's radar.

As for Xhaka, BILD suggests that the Arsenal star is close to joining Bayer Leverkusen. The Swiss international is moving for €15 million, a year after trying to join AS Roma.

Poll : 0 votes