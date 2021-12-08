"Best game so far this season”- Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson reveals his toughest Premier League opponent

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson believes his side’s clash against Liverpool in the Premier League was the best game of the season.

Liverpool took the lead twice but Manchester City came back to take a point away from Anfield.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been consistent ever since, and are currently at the summit of the Premier League table. Liverpool, however, are breathing down their necks and are just a point behind the holders.

The 2-2 draw between the two teams in October produced some quality moments, and Ederson believes the game was one of the best for a fan.

“One of the most difficult and also most beautiful games so far this season was the game against them [2-2 draw at Anfield]. You could see an amazing level of talent, the quality of the game, the intensity and the chances from both sides.

“It was a great game, a great show for any football fan, one of the best games so far this season. I know the qualities of the opponent and also the qualities of my team. Every game here in the Premier League is a new story, every game is difficult. But that game, Liverpool vs Manchester City, was the best game so far this season,” Ederson said.

Liverpool and Manchester City set to compete for the Premier League title once again

Although Chelsea have shown they can compete with the Premier League's big hitters, Liverpool and Manchester City are still the gold standard in terms of consistency.

The two have leapfrogged Chelsea in the Premier League table after the Blues were beaten by West Ham United last Saturday.

Liverpool and Manchester City will look to be consistent over the busy festive period and open up a gap over Chelsea, who will play in the Club World Cup next January.

Liverpool will be hit by some key departures during the AFCON early next year, so Ederson and co will have a chance to potentially jump ahead in the race for the Premier League title.

The two teams have competed with each other for nearly four years now, with the last four titles being shared between them. It wouldn’t be a surprise if one of them once again finishes at the top.

