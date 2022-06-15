"Best gig of my life" - Calvin Harris says DJing at Liverpool parade was an an “unreal experience”

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has expressed his joy at being a part of the end-of-season Liverpool parade to celebrate the Reds' 2021-22 campaign. Harris was invited by left-back Andy Robertson to be a part of the post-season celebrations with the fans.

Calvin Harris provided an account of everything that happened on the open-top bus. The DJ stated that it was one of his best performances ever.

Speaking on Capital Radio (via This is Anfield), Harris said:

“Honestly, it was the most unreal experience of my entire life."

He then went on to describe his experience in detail, saying:

“There was a truck behind us letting off fireworks every now and again, so they managed to run a power line from this truck to the bus with seconds to spare before we turned the corner onto the main street where everyone is going mental. The [sound guy] runs up and goes, ‘We have power!’ And I crank it to an 11, bearing in mind this is only supposed to be for the boys on the bus, but I cranked it and you could hear it for miles."

He added:

“Just in time I stick on ‘Freed From Desire’, the flares are going off, the bus is going off – it was probably the best gig of my life.”

Liverpool had a successful 2021-22 season which saw them lift two trophies. The Reds won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup this year. On both occasions, they defeated Chelsea in the final in a penalty shootout following a goalless affair.

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool were in the running for the quadruple for the majority of the season. The Reds finished just one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and lost in the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Liverpool have already started their reinforcements ahead of the 2022-23 season

Liverpool have already signed two players in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Reds started the summer by announcing the arrival of Fabio Carvalho from newly-promoted Fulham. The 19-year-old attacker will officially become a Liverpool player on July 1.

The Reds' marquee signing, however, has been Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica. According to Sky Sports, the 22-year-old forward has arrived at Anfield for a fee of £85 million, which is a club record.

Jurgen Klopp's side need reinforcements as they look to remain competitive next season. Their rivals Manchester City have also strengthened this summer by bringing in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

